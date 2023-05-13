HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At The RORC
MONARCHS 8, RAPIDS 5
Mark Morris 201 302 0 — 8 12 1
Columbia River 100 030 1 — 5 6 3
Batteries: MM — S. Hammergren, L. Bartell (6) and T. Lamb; CR — Hoffarth, Coakes (4), Ziebell (7) and Backlund.
At Adna
RIVERHAWKS 15, CHINOOKS 5
Kalama 000 122 X — 5 4 4
Toledo 107 043 X — 15 12 1
Batteries: KAL — K. Stariha, G. McBride (3) and D. Schlangen; TOL — R. Stanley, K. Winters (5) and G. Glass.
Softball
At 7th Ave. Park
BEAVERS 7, MONARCHS 4
Woodland 301 003 0 — 7 6 3
Mark Morris 001 010 2 — 4 9 4
Batteries: WDL — A. Christensen and A. Utter; MM — M. Jenkins, M. Henthorn (3) and E. Foytack.
At Toutle
DUCKS 5, MOUNTAINEERS 2
Rainier (WA) 100 010 0 — 2 9 2
Toutle Lake 000 320 X — 5 6 3
Batteries: RAN — Cruse and Anderson; TL — J. Smith and K. Opsahl.
At Kalama
PIRATES 14, CHINOOKS 4 (5 inn.)
Adna 203 90X X — 14 15 1
Kalama 000 04X X — 4 4 1
Batteries: AD — Simms, Von Moos (4), Rashke (5) and Loose, McAuley (5); KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.
At Tenino
BEAVERS 5, CHINOOKS 4
Kalama 100 110 1 — 4 10 7
Tenino 000 113 X — 5 10 2
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon; TEN — Grayless and J. Woodward.
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 17, FALCONS 1 (3 inn.)
Faith Bible 001 XXX X — 1 1 1
Clatskanie (16)1X XXX X — 17 6 2
Batteries: FBC — Crivello and catcher; CLT — K. Thomas and catcher.
COLLEGE
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park (Game 1)
LAKERS 11, RED DEVILS 2
SW Oregon 131 114 0 — 11 14 1
Lower Columbia 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
Batteries: SWO — Vaughn and Blaire; LC — DeRuyter, Knutson, Reams and Stenson.
At Tam O’Shanter Park (Game 2)
LAKERS 5, RED DEVILS 3
SW Oregon 100 000 4 — 5 9 1
Lower Columbia 200 010 0 — 3 6 2
Batteries: SWO — Brewer and M. Fritz; LC — Heater and Reams.
Baseball
At Centralia (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 8, TRAILBLAZERS 3
Lower Columbia 420 100 100 — 8 11 0
Centralia 120 000 000 — 3 5 0
Batteries: LCC — Luchies, Williamson (2), Pearson (9) and Stransky; CEN — Bauer, Melzer and Mitchell.
At Centralia (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 5, TRAILBLAZERS 0 (7 inn.)
Lower Columbia 000 300 2 — 5 7 0
Centralia 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Batteries: LCC — Wells, Oram (5) and Stransky; CEN — Geertsen, Hames (7) and Taggart.