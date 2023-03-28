Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 12, T-Wolves 0 (5 inn.)
Kelso 402 51X X — 12 16 0
Heritage 000 00X X — 0 0 1
Batteries: KEL — B. Collins, B. Fitzpatrick (4) and L. Le. HER — N/A.
At Washougal
MONARCHS 21, PANTHERS 1 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 256 80X X — 21 27 0
Washougal 010 00X X — 1 4 2
Batteries: MM — L. Bartell, M. Whiteside (4) , C. Stewart (5) and T. Lamb. WAS — Gibson, Player (4), Bellamy (5) and MacDonald.
At Woodland
RAPIDS 14, BEAVERS 0 (5 inn.)
Col. River 0(10)0 31X X — 14 12 0
Woodland 000 00X X — 0 3 5
Batteries: CR — Ziebell, Coakes (4) and a catcher. WDL — T. Olmsted, G. Jewell (2), L. Somers (2), B. Martynowicz (4) and D. Merritt.
At Winlock (Game 1)
CARDINALS 12, T-WOLVES 2 (5 inn.)
Morton-WP 000 11X — 2 4 1
Winlock 003 9XX — 12 4 0
Batteries: MWP — Pelletier, Elkins (3), Sympson (4) and Elliot and Greiter. WIN — J. Cusson and A. Thapa.
At Winlock (Game 2)
CARDINALS 10, T-WOLVES 6
Morton-WP 012 020 1 — 6 6 0
Winlock 100 270 X — 10 8 2
Batteries: MWP — Thompson, McKenzie (5), Elliot (5) and Elliot and Pelletier. WIN — K. Meehan, C. Svenson (5) and A. Thapa.
At Oakville
COMETS 6, ACORNS 2
Naselle 000 220 2 — 6 6 0
Oakville 000 100 1 — 2 5 2
Batteries: NAS — W. Anderson, L. Chadwick (7) and Lindstrom. OAK — N/A.
Softball
At Woodland
BEAVERS 7, RAPIDS 5
Columbia River 000 221 0 — 5
Woodland 102 301 0 — 7
Batteries: CR — Delano, Lew (4) and Wiley; WDL — Christensen and Utter.
At R.A. Long
SPUDDERS 15, LUMBERJILLS 0 (3 inn.)
Ridgefield 3(12)0 —15
R.A. Long 000 — 0
Batteries: RID — Wingerd and Ferguson; RAL — Terry and Rodman.
At Tam O'Shanter Park
TIGERS 12, HILANDERS 0
Battle Ground 004 003 5 — 12
Kelso 000 000 0 — 0
Batteries: BG — Rehbein, Hughes (7) and ; KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (6) and
At Toledo
TIGERS 16, RIVERHAWKS 4 (6 inn.)
Centralia 320 00(11) — 16
Toledo 200 200 — 4
Batteries: CEN — P. Smith, Wakefield (5) and Marcil; TOL — Bowen, Holter (5) and Vallejo.
At Naselle
COMETS 23, ACORNS 0 (4 inn.)
Naselle 61(16) 0 — 23
Oakville 000 0 — 0
Batteries: NAS — Tarabochia, Katyryniuk (3) and Rose, Dielman (4); OAK — N/A.
At Scio
LOGGERS 11, TIGERS 1 (6 inn.)
Clatskanie 001 000 — 1
Scio 201 143 — 11
Batteries: CLA — Thomas and N/A; SCI — Cooper and N/A.