Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
At The RORC
MONARCHS 7, HAWKS 6
Hockinson 004 002 0 — 6 6 0
Mark Morris 201 130 X — 7 7 3
Batteries: HCK — Oldham, McAfee (5) and Williams. MM — Anderson, Rohl (3), Bartell (6) and Lamb
At South Bend
COMETS 10, VIKINGS 0 (6 inn.)
Mossyrock 000 000 X — 0 2 0
Naselle 302 005 X — 10 11 0
Batteries: MOS — K. Kolb, J. Comer (1), R. Workman (5) N. West and a catcher. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom.
At Willamina
Game 1
COLUMBIANS 23, BULLDOGS 0 (5 innings)
Rainier 156 74X X — 23
Willamina 000 00X X — 0
Batteries: RNR — Gutenberger and Breeden. WIL — Kelly and Olhausen.
Game 2
COLUMBIANS 16, BULLDOGS 4
Rainier 213 032 5 — 16
Willamina 031 000 0 — 4
Batteries: RNR — Womack, Ellis (4) and Breeden, Gutenberger. WIL — Greenlaw and Olhausen.
SOFTBALL
At Camas
HILANDERS 10, PAPERMAKERS 6
Kelso 113 500 0 — 10 11 0
Camas 100 003 2 — 6 8 3
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (7) and Parsons. CAM — N/A
At Brush Prairie
LUMBERJILLS 4, HAWKS 3
R.A. Long 000 022 0 — 4 5 1
Hockinson 000 102 0 — 3 4 0
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and G. Byrnes. HCK — L. Seale and M. Skinner
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 16, MONARCHS 2 (5 innings)
Mark Morris 002 00X X — 2 7 4
Ridgefield 905 2XX X — 16 13 1
Batteries: MM — B. Harris, M. Jenkins (1) and E. Foytack. RID — E. Peery and M. Fergus.
At Washougal
BEAVERS 16, PANTHERS 3 (5 inn.)
Woodland 101 77X X — 16 18 1
Washougal 100 02X X — 3 6 2
Batteries: WOD — L. Russell and Summers. WSH — Case, Collins (4) and Ziegler
At Toledo
WILDCATS 7, RIVERHAWKS 4
Ocosta 003 022 0 — 7 10 0
Toledo 200 200 0 — 4 8 0
Batteries: TOL — A. Robins and A. Marcil.
At Napavine
TIGERS 16, CHINOOKS 0 (4 inn.)
Kalama 000 0XX X — 0 2 4
Napavine 3(10)0 3XX X — 16 12 0
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. NAP — H. Fay and C. Fay.
At Clatskanie
Game 1
TAFT 12, CLATSKANIE 4
Taft 100 180 2 — 12 13 3
Clatskanie 031 000 0 — 4 12 2
Batteries: TFT — H. Weaver and a catcher. CLA — K. Thomas and a catcher.
Game 2
TAFT 12, CLATSKANIE 10
Taft 600 204 0 — 12 13 1
Clatskanie 011 620 0 — 10 13 3
Batteries: TFT — H. Weaver, A. McDougal (7) and a catcher. CLA — K. Thomas and a catcher.
At Willamina, Ore.
Game 1
BULLDOGS 5, COLUMBIANS 4 (8 inn.)
Rainier 201 010 00 — 4 11 3
Willamina 000 101 21 — 5 6 0
Batteries: RAN — J. Knox, L. Makinson (8) and D. Fortelney. WIL — L. DeLoe and a catcher.
Game 2
COLUMBIANS 9, BULLDOGS 6
Rainier 101 034 0 — 9 15 2
Willamina 020 000 4 — 6 8 0
Batteries: RAN — M. Cook and D. Fortelney. WIL — Deloe and a catcher.
At Warrenton, Ore.
COMETS 4, WARRIORS 3 (4 inn./rain)
Naselle 020 2XX X — 4 5 4
Warrenton 111 XXX X — 3 4 0
Batteries: NAS — N/A. WAR — N/A.