agate

Area Box Scores

Kellen Desbiens Mark Morris baseball

Mark Morris' Kellen Desbiens lets out a yell toward his dugout from second base after his leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning of MM's 7-6 win over Hockinson on May 11 in Ridgefield.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

At The RORC

MONARCHS 7, HAWKS 6

Hockinson 004 002 0 — 6 6 0

Mark Morris 201 130 X — 7 7 3

Batteries: HCK — Oldham, McAfee (5) and Williams. MM — Anderson, Rohl (3), Bartell (6) and Lamb

At South Bend

COMETS 10, VIKINGS 0 (6 inn.)

Mossyrock 000 000 X — 0 2 0

Naselle 302 005 X — 10 11 0

Batteries: MOS — K. Kolb, J. Comer (1), R. Workman (5) N. West and a catcher. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom.

At Willamina

Game 1

COLUMBIANS 23, BULLDOGS 0 (5 innings)

Rainier 156 74X X — 23

Willamina 000 00X X — 0

Batteries: RNR — Gutenberger and Breeden. WIL — Kelly and Olhausen.

Game 2

COLUMBIANS 16, BULLDOGS 4

Rainier 213 032 5 — 16

Willamina 031 000 0 — 4

Batteries: RNR — Womack, Ellis (4) and Breeden, Gutenberger. WIL — Greenlaw and Olhausen.

SOFTBALL

At Camas

HILANDERS 10, PAPERMAKERS 6

Kelso 113 500 0 — 10 11 0

Camas 100 003 2 — 6 8 3

Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (7) and Parsons. CAM — N/A

At Brush Prairie

LUMBERJILLS 4, HAWKS 3

R.A. Long 000 022 0 — 4 5 1

Hockinson 000 102 0 — 3 4 0

Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and G. Byrnes. HCK — L. Seale and M. Skinner

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 16, MONARCHS 2 (5 innings)

Mark Morris 002 00X X — 2 7 4

Ridgefield 905 2XX X — 16 13 1

Batteries: MM — B. Harris, M. Jenkins (1) and E. Foytack. RID — E. Peery and M. Fergus.

At Washougal

BEAVERS 16, PANTHERS 3 (5 inn.)

Woodland 101 77X X — 16 18 1

Washougal 100 02X X — 3 6 2

Batteries: WOD — L. Russell and Summers. WSH — Case, Collins (4) and Ziegler

At Toledo

WILDCATS 7, RIVERHAWKS 4

Ocosta 003 022 0 — 7 10 0

Toledo 200 200 0 — 4 8 0

Batteries: TOL — A. Robins and A. Marcil.

At Napavine

TIGERS 16, CHINOOKS 0 (4 inn.)

Kalama 000 0XX X — 0 2 4

Napavine 3(10)0 3XX X — 16 12 0

Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. NAP — H. Fay and C. Fay.

At Clatskanie

Game 1

TAFT 12, CLATSKANIE 4

Taft 100 180 2 — 12 13 3

Clatskanie 031 000 0 — 4 12 2

Batteries: TFT — H. Weaver and a catcher. CLA — K. Thomas and a catcher.

Game 2

TAFT 12, CLATSKANIE 10

Taft 600 204 0 — 12 13 1

Clatskanie 011 620 0 — 10 13 3

Batteries: TFT — H. Weaver, A. McDougal (7) and a catcher. CLA — K. Thomas and a catcher.

At Willamina, Ore.

Game 1

BULLDOGS 5, COLUMBIANS 4 (8 inn.)

Rainier 201 010 00 — 4 11 3

Willamina 000 101 21 — 5 6 0

Batteries: RAN — J. Knox, L. Makinson (8) and D. Fortelney. WIL — L. DeLoe and a catcher.

Game 2

COLUMBIANS 9, BULLDOGS 6

Rainier 101 034 0 — 9 15 2

Willamina 020 000 4 — 6 8 0

Batteries: RAN — M. Cook and D. Fortelney. WIL — Deloe and a catcher.

At Warrenton, Ore.

COMETS 4, WARRIORS 3 (4 inn./rain)

Naselle 020 2XX X — 4 5 4

Warrenton 111 XXX X — 3 4 0

Batteries: NAS — N/A. WAR — N/A.

