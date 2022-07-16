American Legion: Hilander Dental blitzed by Rock Canyon at Palooza

DENVER — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior American Legion was overcome by the spectacle of it all, and a bunch of offense, as Hilander Dental fell 9-1 to Rock Canyon in the Summer Palooza Tournament.

Rock Canyon pounded out a 9-0 lead before the Dentists could get anything going, but the LCBC bunch did manage to make it a full length game in the Mile High city.

Camden Wheatley got the start on the mound for the Dentists and gave up runs in every inning except the second. Austin Lindquist spun a scoreless fifth inning in relief before Rocky Canyon struck for three more in the sixth frame. Three defensive errors by Hilander Dental made things tougher than they needed to for the pitchers.

LCBC finally scratched one across in the top of the seventh frame whn Dominic Curl drove in a run with a double.

Hilander Dental was set to wrap up its experience at the Summer Palooza on Saturday with a game against Brighton.