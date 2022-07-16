 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
American Legion

American Legion: Hilander Dental blitzed by Rock Canyon at Palooza

  • 0
LCBC Hilander Dentail stock

Duane Falls of the Lower Columbia Baseball Club's Hilander Dental team chases after a ball in the outfield at David Story Field during the Cowlitz Classic at David Story Field on June 17.

 Courtesy of Mirand Bergquist

DENVER — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior American Legion was overcome by the spectacle of it all, and a bunch of offense, as Hilander Dental fell 9-1 to Rock Canyon in the Summer Palooza Tournament.

Rock Canyon pounded out a 9-0 lead before the Dentists could get anything going, but the LCBC bunch did manage to make it a full length game in the Mile High city.

Camden Wheatley got the start on the mound for the Dentists and gave up runs in every inning except the second. Austin Lindquist spun a scoreless fifth inning in relief before Rocky Canyon struck for three more in the sixth frame. Three defensive errors by Hilander Dental made things tougher than they needed to for the pitchers.

LCBC finally scratched one across in the top of the seventh frame whn Dominic Curl drove in a run with a double.

Hilander Dental was set to wrap up its experience at the Summer Palooza on Saturday with a game against Brighton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News