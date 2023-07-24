CENTRALIA — A late comeback bid by the Lower Columbia Baseball Club was spoiled by a walk-off hit from Lakeside’s Trent Vargas in a 9-8 loss for Hilander Dental in the second round of the American Legion state tournament at Wheeler Field, Sunday afternoon.

Vargas hammered the first pitch he saw from LCBC reliever Talon McGrorty with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending it deep to right field to easily score Bryan Sfanos from third. After retiring the first batter of teh innings McGrorty loaded the bases with a double, intentional walk and a base on balls to give Vargas the opportunity to be the hero.

Hilander Dental was dispatched to the loser-out side of the bracket in the double-elimination tournament with its loss. LCBC will play Bellingham on Monday at 12 p.m. at Wheeler Field with its season on the line.

“For us to fall down 4-0 and then tie it up in the seventh, showed resilience,” LCBC head coach Joe Bair said. “(Lakeside) is a really good team. I’m proud of my guys for coming back and not giving up.”

Hilander Dental was able to force Lakeside to bat in its half of the seventh inning by scoring three runs in the top half of the inning to tie it after entering the frame trailing 8-5. And, had it not been for a well executed 5-2-3 double play with the bases loaded to end the inning, Hilander Dental would have taken the lead for the first time in the game.

That rally by the Dentists was just the latest in a series of comeback efforts.

“I think it was just a will to win,” Bair said of his team’s approach in its final at-bat down three runs. “They wanted to keep competing. Guys just kept passing the baton and they had to make a great play (to end the inning) and we had our top hitter on deck. If we were safe there, we had Easton (Marshall) coming up and he has our highest average. So unlucky for us there, but the fact we were able to come back was really impressive.”

Deker Bartell opened the inning for LCBC by lacing a single to center on the first pitch he saw. McGrorty followed by reaching base on a hard hit ground ball to third that was booted by the Lakeside Recovery first baseman and Logan Bodily singled to load the bases with no outs.

A walk to Jake Lindstrom plated one run and a fielder’s choice groundout and Tyson McGrorty RBI single tied the score at 8-8.

Austin Lindquist batted 3-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI to lead LCBC at the plate. Connor Wesemann went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Easton Marshall finished the game with a base knock.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club as Lakeside batted around for four runs in the first inning against starting pitcher Kolten Lindstrom.

Lindstrom allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in just two-thirds of an inning. Bartell came on to record the final out of the first. He was lifted in the second inning in favor of Mitchell Lindsey after he yielded one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

"It sucks. There wasn't a lot we could do. There were some errors, some mistakes we made which we need to fix obviously and then come back tomorrow ready to play," LCBC infielder Tyson McGrorty said. "We started off pretty slow. We did not do what we were expecting to."

Hilander Dental answered with a four spot in the top of the second inning to tie the game. Its patience at the plate in the inning paid off as Lakeside left-hander Bryan Sfanos walked four batters and hit another in the frame to allow LCBC to bring the game back to even. Jake Lindstrom had the lone hit in the frame in which all nine LCBC hitters came to the plate.

Lakeside, though, got a run back in the second and two more in the third to build a 7-4 lead. The two teams traded runs in the fifth which allowed Lakeside to take a three-run advantage into the final inning.

The Dentists used four different pitchers against Lakeside to try to find someone who could stymie a talented lineup that finished with 14 hits in the game. Right-hander Talon McGrorty had the most success. McGrorty pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. He held Lakeside’s offense down long enough to allow his offense to find its way back into the game.

Still, McGrorty took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and four walks, one of which was intentional.

“The guys weren’t effective. When we give up four runs in the first, that’s) not good enough,” Bair stated. “We just kept trying different guys to see if somebody could stop the bleeding and to Talon’s credit, he did a really good job. He gave us a chance to come back and win the game.”

Hilander Dental was set to have Kolten Lindstrom available once again on Monday after he was pulled prior to surpassing 30 pitches. Wesemann is scheduled to make Monday’s start against Bellingham.