American Legion Baseball: Toms and Miller shine for Hilander Dental in GSL opener

CENTRALIA — Playing in front of scouts and coaches from across the land the Dentists of the diamond did themselves a favor by opening up the GSL College Showcase at Fort Borst Park with an 8-6 win over Atkinson Baseball Academy on Tuesday.

Jackson Toms and Drew Miller took care of the first five innings of pitching duty and dazzled for the observers with radar guns and clipboards.

“(Our) first two pitchers were dominating,” Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair said.

Toms and Miller combined to keep Atkinson scoreless over five innings with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

Dominic Curl helped the pitchers’ cause as a defensive standout in the outfield.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s senior American Legion team took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, added a run in the fourth frame and tacked on five more in the top of the sixth. The game ended in the sixth inning due to the tournament time limit rules.

At the plate Eddie Gould led the Dentists with a hit and three runs batted it. Curl added an RBI single with two stolen bases, Jackson Rohl drove in two runs with a single and Kolten Lindstrom brought in one run on one hit.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to return to action at the GSL College Showcase on Thursday with an 8 a.m. date against Reign Sports and a 1 p.m. contest against the Shoreline Royals.