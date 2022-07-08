American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dentists drop a pair at GSL Showcase

CENTRALIA — Hilander Dental woke up Friday with a pair of cavities where they were expecting two wins after losing both pool play games at the GSL College Showcase at Fort Borst Park on Thursday. The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s senior American Legion team fell to Reign Sports Performance 8-0 and dropped their affair with the Shoreline Royals by a score of 8-5.

In their game against the Reign the LCBC boys ran into a buzzsaw on the bump as they managed just three hits across six innings before the 8-run mercy rule kicked in.

"We faced a pitcher who's committed to Oregon State and was clocked in the low 90s,” Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair said. “There were a lot of college coaches watching and that's why we go to this event. It's a great opportunity for our guys to see top competition."

Trenton Lamb, Corbin Jensen and Fisher Wassell each notched a single in the loss for the Dentists.

Kolten Lindstrom started the game on the hill for LCBC and kept the Reign scoreless for the first three innings.

Against Shoreline the Dentists once again found themselves facing a steep deficit. The only difference was that they were finally able to get the bats going in the fifth inning in order to inject some drama into the doubleheader.

Trailing 6-0 after two innings the Dentists wound up down by seven runs before the offense woke up and plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jensen led LCBC with two hits that included a two-RBI double. Carson Ness knocked in a pair of runs in the big inning with a single.

All of that instantaneous offense wasn’t enough, though, and the Dentists wound up falling by three runs to the Royals once the time limit took over before the seventh frame could start.

Austin Lindquist turned in a scoreless frame on the hill in the fifth inning in order to help keep the Dentists within striking distance.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to wrap up the GSL College Showcase on Saturday. The time and opponent for that contest were not known prior to print deadline.