American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental rebuffs Pocatello Rebels at Cowboy Classic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior American Legion squad salvaged a win from the Cowboy Classic on Saturday with a 10-6 victory over the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels at the College of Southern Idaho.

Camden Wheatley was the star of the show for Hilander Dental in their lone win. Wheatley pitched the first three innings and then returning to the hill to roundup the final eight outs and earn the win in potato country, scattering five hits and allowing just two runs.

Pocatello took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Dentists struck back with seven runs in the top of the second frame in order to stake an irrefutable claim to the game’s momentum. Trenton Lamb led Hilander Dental at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Corbin Jensen added a pair of base knocks and Kolten Lindstrom roped an RBI double in the win.

The Dentists suffered razor burn after a close shave Friday, losing 2-1 to the Reno A’s and 9-2 against the Idaho Catch.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning the LCBC boys found themselves tied with Reno entering the fifth frame but the A’s scratched another run across in the top of the fifth and held on for the win.

In a game featuring limited offense Jackson Rohl was a defensive standout in the outfield according to Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair.

Drew Miller handled all of the pitching duties and took the tough luck loss after surrendering one earned run on seven hits.

Kolten Lindstrom created the lion’s share of the offense for the Dentists with two hits that included a double. Corbin Jensen added an RBI single to plate LCBC’s only run.

The Catch were as sweet as cow pies to Hilander Dental, plating two runs in the first frame and adding on in every inning other that the seventh. Dominic Curl surrendered two runs in the sixth frame but wound up as the only LCBC pitcher who did not surrender a run.

Trenton Lamb handled the stick with aplomb when he stripped the tools of ignorance, collecting two hits including an RBI double. Curl and Jensen each finished 2-for-3 at the plate in the loss.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to play in the GSL College Showcase at Fort Borst Park in Centralia starting on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against Atkinson Baseball Academy.

