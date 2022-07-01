American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental lassoed by Twin Falls Cowboys

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior legion team wound up on the wrong end of the rope of the hometown Cowboys on Thursday, dropping their opening game of the Cowboy Classic 13-6 at the College of Southern Idaho.

Hilander Dental took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame but gave that run right back in the bottom half of the inning. The Dentists then plated three runs to go up 4-1 but saw that lead slowly slip away until they rode right off the cliff entirely.

Holding a 6-4 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth the LCBC squad had no answers for the Cowboys as the hosts plated nine runs in the frame to take a commanding lead they would never relinquish.

Jackson Toms pitched the first four innings but it took three different pitchers just to get out of the fifth frame.

Toms led Hilander Dental at the plate with two hits. Drew Miller and Kolten Lindstrom each added an RBI double and Trenton Lamb drove in two runs on one hit.

Hilander Dental was set to get back on the horse Friday with a pair of games in the tournament. First up was a date with the Reno A’s at 1:30 p.m., followed by a contest with the Idaho Catch at 4 p.m.

