American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental lassoed by Twin Falls Cowboys

The Daily News Sports Staff
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior legion team wound up on the wrong end of the rope of the hometown Cowboys on Thursday, dropping their opening game of the Cowboy Classic 13-6 at the College of Southern Idaho.
Hilander Dental took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame but gave that run right back in the bottom half of the inning. The Dentists then plated three runs to go up 4-1 but saw that lead slowly slip away until they rode right off the cliff entirely.
Holding a 6-4 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth the LCBC squad had no answers for the Cowboys as the hosts plated nine runs in the frame to take a commanding lead they would never relinquish.
Jackson Toms pitched the first four innings but it took three different pitchers just to get out of the fifth frame.
Toms led Hilander Dental at the plate with two hits. Drew Miller and Kolten Lindstrom each added an RBI double and Trenton Lamb drove in two runs on one hit.
- Giant hogweed, a dangerous weed, found in Cowlitz County for first time
- Two law enforcement agents and a man charged with assault vie to be Cowlitz County sheriff in upcoming election
- Longview-raised pug earns 'Best of Breed' title at 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
- Talking Business: Longview's Scythe Brewing hopes to combine house brews and pub food with vegan fare
- Cowlitz County commissioners reject Community House proposal for homeless site
- Washington license plates to get more expensive July 1
- Go 4th returns to Longview July 2-4 with beer garden, laser show, cardboard boat regatta and more
- UPDATE: Arrest made after fatal car crash in Kelso on Tuesday
- Inslee asks voters to reject 3rd District candidates Joe Kent, Vicki Kraft
- Longview school board approves pay increases for teachers, secretaries
- Man arrested after high-speed chase through Kelso, into Oregon Sunday
- Police Blotter: Kelso police Friday arrest Longview woman on suspicion of burglary, assault
- Signature Fare: Yan's Chinese Restaurant in Kelso offers Southern China flavors for more than 20 years
- Longview offers free, public option to prepare kids for kindergarten
- Longview, Kelso firework stand operators expect demand in sales after regional public displays canceled
Hilander Dental was set to get back on the horse Friday with a pair of games in the tournament. First up was a date with the Reno A’s at 1:30 p.m., followed by a contest with the Idaho Catch at 4 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!