 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cowlitz Chaplaincy
editor's pick
American Legion Baseball

American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental lassoed by Twin Falls Cowboys

  • 0
LCBC Hilander Dental Carson Ness

Lower Columbia Baseball Club manager Joe Bair holds up Carson Ness at third base during the first day of action for Hilander Dental at the GSL college showcase tournament in Centralia on Wednesday, July 7.

 Josh Randolph, NW Baseball Report

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior legion team wound up on the wrong end of the rope of the hometown Cowboys on Thursday, dropping their opening game of the Cowboy Classic 13-6 at the College of Southern Idaho.

Hilander Dental took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame but gave that run right back in the bottom half of the inning. The Dentists then plated three runs to go up 4-1 but saw that lead slowly slip away until they rode right off the cliff entirely.

Holding a 6-4 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth the LCBC squad had no answers for the Cowboys as the hosts plated nine runs in the frame to take a commanding lead they would never relinquish.

Jackson Toms pitched the first four innings but it took three different pitchers just to get out of the fifth frame.

Toms led Hilander Dental at the plate with two hits. Drew Miller and Kolten Lindstrom each added an RBI double and Trenton Lamb drove in two runs on one hit.

People are also reading…

Hilander Dental was set to get back on the horse Friday with a pair of games in the tournament. First up was a date with the Reno A’s at 1:30 p.m., followed by a contest with the Idaho Catch at 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1B Coastal Valley All-League baseball

1B Coastal Valley All-League baseball

The 1B Coastal Valley All-League baseball team including MVP Kolton Lindstrom and Coach of the Year Randy Lindstrom of the 1B State champion Naselle Comets. This list was voted on by coaches in the league.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News