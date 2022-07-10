 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion Baseball

American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental can’t climb back against Vancouver Premier

LCBC Hilander Dental Carson Ness

Lower Columbia Baseball Club manager Joe Bair holds up Carson Ness at third base during the first day of action for Hilander Dental at the GSL college showcase tournament in Centralia on Wednesday, July 7.

 Josh Randolph, NW Baseball Report

CENTRALIA — Playing in their final contest of the GSL College Showcase the boys of summer from Hilander Dental fell behind early and, try as they might, were never able to claw all the way back in a 9-5 loss to Vancouver Premier on Saturday at Fort Borst Park.

Premier plated four runs in the top of the first and went up 5-0 before the Dentists scored a run in the bottom of the second inning. The Vancouver club added two more runs in the third and another in the fourth to push their lead to 8-1 before the senior Legion squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club cobbled together a four run inning of their own in the bottom of the fourth to pull within three runs.

Carson Ness led the Dentists comeback attempt with a double. Drew Miller, Camden Wheatley and Dominic Curl each drove in a run with singles.

Vancouver got tough down the stretch, though, shutting out LCBC over the final two innings before the game reached the tournament time limit.

Trenton Lamb did his best to help Hilander Dental hang on by turning in a standout performance from his station in left field. Drew Miller allowed just one run during two innings of relief work on the mound for LCBC.

Hilander Dental is set to host NW Star at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Mark Morris High School.

