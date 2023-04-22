VANCOUVER — Behind yet another strong offensive performance, Mark Morris defeated 3A Heritage in a non-league contest 16-1 to extend its winning streak to a dozen games.

Stephen Hammergren batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Trenton Lamb went 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Monarchs at the plate. Mark Morris chipped away against Heritage pitching, plating a run in the second, two in each of the third and fourth innings and another in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.

Mark Morris would bat around for 10 runs in the sixth inning to distance itself from Heritage.

“Offensively, we put together good at-bats after the first inning. Not playing for a week definitely showed early,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “Once we started to get back to our correct approach, we swung it well.”

Caleb Stewart and Peyton Bunn each pitched three innings for Mark Morris in the victory. Stewart allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks. Bunn didn’t allow a run while giving up two walks and two hits. He struck out two Heritage batters.

“Both Caleb Stewart and Peyton Bunn did a great job on the bump today. I was proud of the way each of them competed on the mound,” added Myklebust.

Sophomore Tad Alwine made his varsity debut for the Monarchs. He finished the game with a double, RBI and a walk.

Mark Morris (12-0, 8-0) is slated to host Columbia River on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Rockets rout White Salmon with big second frame

CASTLE ROCK — A seven-run second inning catapulted Castle Rock to a dominant 10-0 win over Columbia White Salmon in five innings of 1A Trico League play on Friday.

Castle Rock picked up its second straight win over the Bruins thanks to a big second inning which started with a pair of singles and two White Salmon errors. From there, the Rockets offense generated three consecutive clutch hits sandwiched around a hit batter and a steal of home by Brady Hamer.

Hamer went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and Trevor Rogen batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Rockets’ offense. Both Jacob and Justus Lafever each had a base hit and two RBIs and Owen Erickson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

“The boys turned it all on tonight, stringing together scrappy at-bats and making things happen,” Castle Rock assistant coach Ray Teter said. “Everyone did their part tonight. It was a breath of fresh air to see our offense become what I know it could be.”

Erickson, meanwhile, delivered a strong outing on the mound for the Rockets. He pitched three scoreless frames in which he allowed three walks and two hits and struck out two. Khaynen Gilman struck out six in two innings of scoreless relief against the Bruins while walking three batters.

Castle Rock (4-8, 2-5 league) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Stevenson on Tuesday.

Guties' knock lifts Rainier over Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — Hunter Gutenberger drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to lift Rainier to a 3-2 road win over Corbett in the 3A Coastal Range League contest, Friday.

With the game tied 2-2 after six innings, Gutenberger delivered the clutch base hit Rainier had been searching for multiple innings but was unable to provide until that moment. The Columbians finished with 10 hits.

Josh Ellis struck out the side in the seventh inning to pick up the save for the Columbians. Peyton Setzer picked up the win after pitching six innings and limiting Corbett to two runs on four hits, three walks and fanning 10 batters.

Gutenberger led the Columbians on offense with a 3-for-4 game.

Rainier (3-6, 2-3 league) was slated to host Banks on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Free Swing

- Woodland lost to Hockinson by a score of 13-1 on Friday.

*The Daily News did not receive a report for this game.