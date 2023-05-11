OLYMPIA — Sometimes in life when your back is against the wall and there’s nothing between right now and the end but gumptions and whatever you’ve got in your guts you’ve just got to get nasty.

That’s precisely what Connor Wesemann did for the Hilanders when they needed it most, Wednesday, when he pitched Kelso to a 10-1 win over Capital on the Cougars home turf at Waits Field.

It was a win that, as Kelso skipper Tyler Parsons said to his team postgame, extended their season by at least three days and moved the Hilanders out of do-or-die territory in the bi-District 3/4 baseball tournament bracket.

“This is two years in a row for us to be in that lose-or-go home scenario,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “For these guys, which is a very young group of guys, to go out and battle and find a way to win two battles is a great sign for what the future of this program looks like.”

With Kelso’s season once again on the line for the second time in 25-hours, Wesemann was everything his team needed him to be. After drawing a walk at the plate and then taking a trip to the nearest blazing hot honey bucket in the top of the fifth, the right-hander was down right nasty when he remerged.

“To be honest there was no hand sanitizer,” Wesemann said with a raw grin stretched across his face. “I was just gripping it a little better. Grip it and grip.”

His final line bears out the restults of whatever increased spin rate he might have been benefiting from along the way as he allowed just three hits and one unearned run while striking out three Cougars to collect the win.

“I was just pounding the zone and letting my defense work for me,” Wesemann noted. “I was feeling my slider today. I got a couple strikeouts with it.”

Wesemann could’ve gone the distance but instead Kelso let Logan Barger get in on the fun as he hammered down the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh that included a strikeout.

The Hilanders took the pressure off their pitchers early on by scoring a pair of runs in the second inning on singles by Easton Marshall and Matt Swanson. Kelso added a run in the top of the fourth when Brett Hoover scored on a passed ball after leading the inning off with a double.

Holding a 3-0 lead Wesemann ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning when a leadoff single and back-to-back errors in the field loaded the bases with Cougars before an out had been recorded. But a pair of web gems helped to make up for the earlier rescues and allowed Weseman to wiggle out of trouble with just one run coming in to score.

The first play to remember came on a hot shot down the third base line that was expertly snared by Landon Patterson as his momentum took him across the foul line. Throwing across his body and navigating the path of the runner he delivered a throw that came in high and wide but catcher Leon Le got long to snowcone the catch while somehow keeping a spike on the plate for the force out.

The second flash of leather came from Zaden Hoover at second base when a scorching line drive up the middle threatened to bring in a pair of runs for the Cougars. Instead, Hoover launched himself completely vertical and squared the ball up in the palm of his glove only to see the rawhide come ricocheting back out. As the runner from first took off for second and the ball tumbled toward center field Hoover scrambled through the dust on his hands and knees and delivered a backhanded toss to his brother Brett Hoover for a 4-6 force out at second.

While an unearned run came into score on the play the celebration was far louder on the Kelso side, which boasted an impressive fan section for a midweek afternoon game in the capital city. When Wesemann coaxed a flyout to Marshall in center field to end the inning it marked the last time the Hilanders would face a serious threat the rest of the way.

“Landon Patterson over there at third, he made a ton of great plays,” said Wesemann with a tip of the cap to his teammates. “The whole defense helped in some shape or form.”

Those types of plays also helped to keep Wesemann under his target pitch count limit of 75 pitches for the game. After throwing Bryce Collins 98 pitches over nine innings on Tuesday against Central Kitsap, the Hilanders were trying to get their pitching lined up for the weekend. With Wesemann coming in at just 63 pitches on the day, Kelso will now have all of its arms to choose from going forward.

“He did a great job coming out and forcing contact and just letting the defense work,” Parsons said of Wesemann, who walked just one batter..

With the momentum in their dugout the Hilanders added on with four runs in the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh to push the outcome beyond all doubt. Marshall led Kelso with four hits, three RBIs and a run scored out of the leadoff spot, but nearly everyone in black jerseys (with the blue and gold accents, of course) had themselves a day at the plate.

“We banged 17 hits today which is the best we’ve swung it all year,” Parsons noted, while still lamenting a few miscues on the basepaths.

When he wasn’t working behind the dish Le put up three hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Bryce Collins put up three hits and scored two runs, while Swanson added two hits and scored three runs. Zeke Smith and Patterson also had hits in the game.

And that’s not all.

The brothers Hoover also enjoyed their time in the box, each posting doubles for their efforts. Zaden Hoover added three RBIs and a run to his tally, while Brett Hoover notched two hits and scored a run.

The victory moves Kelso one step closer to a State berth and into the double elimination portion of the bi-District bracket.

“It feels great. We were the underdogs, kind of. We’ve been working our way up and all the odds were against us,” Wesemann said. “I’m not saying nobody believed in us, but we believe in ourselves and we just went out there and did it.”

Now, the Hilanders will try to clinch a spot to the next round on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. against Prairie way up north at Auburn-Riverside. If Kelso wins that game, it will be onto the state tournament. If the Hilanders lose the matinee they will have one more shot in a loser-out, winnner-to-State game at 5 p.m.