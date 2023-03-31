VANCOUVER — Playing its third game in four days against Heritage, Kelso continued to keep its hot offense rolling and its pitchers dealing in a 15-0, five-inning win to sweep the 3A Greater St. Helens League series, Thursday.

Kelso dominated the three-game set against the Timberwolves, outscoring them 41-0 over the course of the week.

Zaden Hoover led the Hilanders at the plate where he went 2-for-2 with four RBI and two runs scored. Easton Marshall reached base all four times out of the leadoff spot. He finished his day at the plate 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.

With a 3-0 lead after two innings, Kelso broke the game open in the third inning with seven runs. The Hilanders loaded the bases with no outs after a pair of walks and a hit batter to open the frame. Landon Patterson and Zaden Hoover each delivered a single to score three.

Brett Hoover then drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI and a passed ball brought another run home to make it 8-0. A Matt Swanson RBI single and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Leon Le capped the scoring to push the Kelso lead to 10-0.

Le finished 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Kelso added five more runs in the fourth inning and the game was called after five with Kelso up 15-0.

Marshall started on the mound for Kelso where he held Heritage at bay over 3 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Evan Sweet worked 1 1/3 innings in relief without allowing a baserunner for Kelso, while striking out one.

Kelso (4-3, 3-0 league) is slated to play at Bonney Lake in a non-league contest on Friday before spring break interrupts their schedule.