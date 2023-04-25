Freshman right-hander Bryce Collins showed the kind of mental toughness not often found in 15-year-old hurlers in Kelso’s 4-3 come-from-behind win over 3A Greater St. Helens league rival Evergreen, Monday.

Collins could have crumbled in any of his six innings as he issued five free passes and his defense let him down time and again. The Hilanders finished with six errors in the game. But Collins did not.

Instead, he battled Evergreen for six innings and held the Plainsmen without a hit or an earned run. Though Evergreen opened with two runs in the first inning and tacked on another unearned run in the third to build a 3-0 advantage by virtue of Kelso’s lackluster defense, Collins kept his team in the game and the Hilanders’ finally offense took advantage in the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 3-1.

With the bases loaded and one out, catcher Leon Le came through with a clutch two-RBI single to tie the game 3-3. After Matt Swanson struck out for the second out of the inning, Easton Marshall – Kelso’s new single-season stolen base record-holder – swiped third. Marshall then scored the game-winning run when he scampered home on a passed ball.

Though the Hilanders held Evergreen without a hit in the 4-3 victory, all of that poor defense and all those free passes left Kelso coach Tyler Parsons reflecting on how his team stayed in the fight and battled back for a key win.

“We’ve lost some tough games this year, and haven't done the best job of putting ourselves in the best position to win,” noted Parsons. “(This win is) a big deal for us going forward over the next week and a half as we wrap up the regular season.”

Collins walked four and finished with seven strikeouts. Collins gave way to Logan Hiatt in the seventh inning due to his pitch count. Hiatt finished off Kelso’s no-hitter by pitching a relatively clean seventh inning for the save. He issued a lone walk on 12 pitches.

“We threw it really well today. Collins has put us in position every time he’s been on the mound to give us a shot to win,” said Parsons. “To go six innings giving up no hits was fantastic from him and then Hiatt came in and did his job to complete the team no-no.”

And still, Parsons knows there’s more in the tank from his freshman hurler.

“I don’t think (Collins) thought he had his best stuff today,” added Parsons. “For him to really bear down for six innings and keep competing with six errors behind him was huge for him and huge for us going forward with him as young as he is.”

When he wasn’t working behind the dish Le went 2-for-4 with three RBIs with a bat in his hands.

Meanwhile, Marshall batted 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three stolen bases to give him 19 thefts in 15 games this season. With his 18th steal, Marshall set a new Kelso school record for the most stolen bases in a single season, breaking the record of 17 previously held by Jeff Bailey in 1997. Bailey went on to play 14 seasons of professional baseball, including parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

The win puts Kelso one game ahead of Evergreen in the 3A Greater St. Helens League standings. The second place Hilanders still trail Prairie by one game, with a makeup date against the Falcons set for May 1.

Kelso (9-7, 6-3 league) is scheduled to meet Evergreen again on Tuesday, in Vancouver at 4:30 p.m.