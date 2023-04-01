VANCOUVER — Bryce Collins and Matt Swanson each drove in two runs to lead Kelso to a 6-3 win over Bonney Lake of 3A Pierce County in a game held at Heritage High School, Friday.

Swanson delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning to score Easton Marshall and Collins, giving Kelso an early 2-0 lead over its non-league opponent. The Hilanders tacked on another run in each of the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to build a 6-0 lead before seeing Bonney Lake plate a pair of unearned runs in the sixth for a 6-2 score.

Collins finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI and Marshall went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored to lead Kelso at the plate. Swanson finished 1-for-3 as the Hilanders won their fourth straight game.

Kelso received six strong innings from Logan Barker who yielded two unearned runs on seven hits and a pair of walks. He struck out three Panthers in the win.

Connor Wesemann also had a good day at the plate for the Hilanders. The junior batted 1-for-2 with a double, walk, RBI and two runs scored

Kelso (7-3 overall) was scheduled to play Tumwater in another non-league game on the new artificial turf at Heritage on Saturday at 1 p.m.