So far, so good for Kelso’s underclassmen arms.

One year after graduating All-Area pitchers Jackson Toms and Carter Gaston, the big question facing Kelso entering the 2023 season was would its young arms be ready to help the Hilanders compete in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.

Junior right-handers Connor Wesemann and Logan Barker provided an early answer in the affirmative as the duo led Kelso to a 2-0 non-league win over North Thurston in the season opener, Tuesday at Rister Stadium.

Wesemann (1-0) made the Opening Day start and worked four scoreless innings in which he yielded two hits and a walk and struck out two. Wesemann showcased a good fastball and feel for his slider as he worked down in the zone against a powerful North Thurston lineup.

Kelso coach Tyler Parsons was pleased to see Wesemann able to locate two pitches in the zone in his first varsity action.

“Just to come in and throw strikes and really just try to force contact was great to see out of a guy who (was in) his first varsity start,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “(North Thurston’s) three-four hitters hit some impressive fly balls today. As low as we can keep that ball down in the bottom half of the zone and then really go to the slider like he could early in counts the second time through (the lineup), was just huge for him.”

Parsons then turned to another junior in Barker who also made his varsity debut against the Rams.

Barker pitched three innings in relief to earn the save. He didn’t give up a hit or a run, struck out three and walked two. Barker’s command of his curveball was somewhat shaky through his three innings of work, but he threw enough good ones to keep the Rams off balance and catch two looking at a called third strike in the sixth inning.

“Another junior, first-year varsity guy," Parsons noted. "To come in and throw strikes the way he did, just to come in and compete and really try to get into counts and especially throw multiple pitches in the zone for strikes was really good to see this early in the year.”

Kelso scored its runs in the first and fifth innings by being aggressive on the base paths. Easton Marshall got on base to lead off the first inning thanks to a hit by pitch. Brett Hoover followed with a single and Marshall advanced to third. Marshall would come home to give Kelso an early 1-0 lead when North Thurston catcher Jaylen Kennedy made the decision to throw to second to try and catch Hoover stealing second base. The long throw and tag attempt allowed Marshall to come home without a throw.

It was deja vu all over again in the fifth inning when Marshall was hit for the second time. This time he took first base with two outs and no one on. After Hoover walked to put runners on first and second, Marshall stole third and then came home on a wild pitch with Rams’ reliever David Perez unable to keep his slider out of the turf.

Kelso’s offense generated three hits and eight total baserunners thanks to three walks and the two hit batters. In the team’s first game of the season, coach Parson’s echoed the opinion that the pitching is ahead of the offense.

“Yeah, and for it being the second time we’ve faced live pitching… we really struggled a little bit with our approach at the plate I thought just with the quality of the swings we took in those situations,” Parsons. “But we run the bases really well. The top half of the order is really quick so to figure out a way to score two runs with just three hits is a really great sign.”

Despite the lack of run support, Wesemann was able to make the lead hold up by getting ahead of the North Thurston hitters for the majority of his four innings of work. The Kelso right-hander noted he had felt full command of his fastball early on.

“I feel like I was able to get good command of my fastball and work the zone pretty well,” Wesemann said. “I started getting my slider to work pretty well for me.”

Had this been one month into the season, Wesemann likely would have finished the game with the way he was rolling through the Rams’ lineup. But Game 1 of the season, Parsons said his staff just isn’t ready to go all seven yet.

“Guys arms aren’t prepared, and they shouldn’t be prepared, to throw 100 pitches right now,” Parsons noted. “So (we’re) really just trying to maximize 40 to 50 pitches and compete with those pitches that we have as we really start to kick things off before spring break. But I can’t stress enough how important it is to take care of guys’ arms early in the year.”

Hoover, Leon Le and Zeke Smith each delivered a single for the Hilanders to account for all of the home team hits. Le finished the game 1-for-2 and Hoover was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Kelso enters this season a much younger team than the year prior after it graduated a dozen seniors. Still, the Hilanders return an offense that should run and slug their way to plenty of runs to support a young, but so far, capable pitching staff.

Considering all that, Parsons is excited about his team’s chances at a 3A GSHL title run.

“It’s a really young team, so coming into this year really the emphasis is we’re kinda starting from square one,” said Parsons. “But fortunately for us, we were able to keep a couple guys in good spots on the field that have varsity experience, are really good leaders and I think they help center us with two freshmen in the starting lineup.”

Kelso fans will get their first look at freshman Bryce Collins on Thursday as he's scheduled to start for the Hilanders in the cross-river battle with 2A Mark Morris at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College.