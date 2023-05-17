SAMMAMISH — One sideways inning in the midst of a roller coaster season was all it took to derail the Hilanders from the state tournament bracket.

In a tightly contested 3A State play-in game, Kelso and Eastside Catholic both squandered leads due to free passes yielded due to walks, hit batters and costly errors. In the end, it was a lack of timely hitting and an ill-timed passed ball that proved fatal.

“We battled all seven innings (Tuesday),” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “Going up there we knew we needed to play our best ball of the year against a really good Eastside Catholic team."

The hometown Crusaders plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Daxx Delucchi came around to score from third base on Charlie Pennington’s suicide squeeze bunt after being hit by a pitch by Kelso starter Bryce Collins.

Delucchi was in position to score from third base after stealing second and taking third on the passed ball. The final free 90-feet and the one-run lead it created would hold up for Eastside Catholic in a 4-3 win over Kelso, Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16 in the 3A state tournament.

After being held down for four innings by Eastside Catholic starter Cooper Renfroe despite baserunners in each inning, the dam broke for the Hilanders in the fifth inning when they scored three runs against the 5-foot-10 lefty to tie the game at 3-3.

An error with one out put Matt Swanson on base. Landen Patterson followed with a double to center and Swanson scored on Easton Marshall’s single as the next hitter to come to the plate.

Eastside Catholic was able to cut Patterson down at the plate on Zaden Hoover’s ground ball to third base, but a pair of hit batters with two outs loaded the bases and Renfroe forced the tying run in with a base on balls to Brett Hoover.

Marshall finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Kelso offense. Patterson also had a pair of hits but no other Hilanders registered base knocks in the contest.

“Offensively we got away from our approach the first couple innings and left guys on base in all of the first four innings,” noted Parsons. “Then in the fifth, we put together some good at-bats followed by timely hitting to bring some runs across."

Eastside Catholic took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Collins made a throwing error on a comebacker to allow the Crusaders’ runners on second and third to score after they reached on a walk and a single and were bunted over.

The Crusaders added another run in the fourth when Micah Bartle singled in Zack Sieger with two outs.

And it was after Kelso tied the game with three runs in the top of the fifth that the Crusaders responded by stealing the game away.

The Hilanders’ young right-hander allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits, five strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

"Bryce was great all five innings he threw," Parsons said. "He was a bulldog for us and managed to limit the damage whenever it was going his way.”

Junior Connor Wesemann pitched a clean sixth inning for the Hilanders.

Zeke Smith and Brett Hoover each delivered RBIs for Kelso and Patterson was 2-for-2 with a double from the nine hole.

"It’s a rough way to end the season, but these guys battled every time they were on the field," Parsons said.

It was recently announce that Collins, Le, Zaden and Brett Hoover were selected to the 3A GSHL first team.

Eastside Catholic advanced to play top seed Kennewick on Saturday.