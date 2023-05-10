Landon Patterson entered the box not nervous. His Kelso Hilanders were knotted at two runs apiece with the visiting Central Kitsap Cougars, the winning run at third base and just one out. He’d never had a walk-off hit before, but could think of nothing but coming through for his team, a collection of mostly young Scotties with their hair bleached blonde in the usual Kelso postseason fashion.

He took the first pitch he saw in the at-bat from senior finesse lefty Payton Albin and rolled it into the six hole, where, despite a slide and a backhand, Central Kitsap shortstop Mateo Castro had no chance to throw out playoff call-up Soren Guttormsen at the plate, giving Kelso a walk-off 3-2 win in the first round of the bi-District 3/4 playoffs for the second straight season.

“That was my first one,” Patterson said. “I wasn’t that nervous. I was just ready for the AB and couldn’t wait for him to throw it.”

And his first one also ensured that freshman Bryce Collins’ masterful nine-inning, 10-strikeout effort wasn’t wasted.

But before we get to Collins — and we will — we have to talk about the ninth inning and how we got there.

The pitching Tuesday was superb from both dugouts and the Hilanders had to scrap for everything they got.

Kelso pushed across a couple of runs in the fourth when Patterson was hit by a pitch from Central Kitsap starter JJ Martinson and Easton Marshall walked behind him. Zaden Hoover bunted, but reached safely when Martinson’s throw was bobbled by the Cougars' second baseman. Patterson and Marshall both came across when Leon Le firmly chopped one to Hunter Wallis at first whose throw to second got one out, but the relay back to first got past the covering second baseman, which gave Kelso’s speedy centerfielder plenty of time to slide headfirst across the brown turf at the plate.

Collins gave up a two-run homer to Cougars centerfielder Garrett Cooper the next half inning, a shot Kelso coach Tyler Parsons called the one of the hardest hit balls he’s ever seen, and he was right.

After Collins brilliantly eliminated threats in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings — again, we’ll get to him — Kelso was able to manufacture the winning run.

Trey Hoover led off with a seeing eye single past a diving Landon Frandsen, then yielded to junior Guttormsen, who Parsons put on the playoff roster for this very reason: to run in a big situation.

“I turned and looked down the dugout and we wanted to pinch run him knowing we didn’t want to burn another guy in case a guy gets hurt and we have to put him in the outfield,” Parsons said. “He steps up to the plate and gets to second on a bunt and gets to third on a kind of bang-bang play at third. Then ultimately Landen comes around and makes a good swing on a ball."

It's the kind of baseball Parsons has been preaching to his squad from the beginning.

“That’s kind of the definition of an all-around team win,” he said.

Connor Wesemann — a big-bodied first baseman who probably isn’t used to bunting — successfully sacrificed Guttormsen to second, putting the winning run in scoring position in the final inning.

Cale Franzen then softly bounced one to Aldin, who initially looked toward first base, but at the behest of the Central Kitsap first base dugout he spun and threw back to third in an effort to get Guttormsen. His headfirst slide beat the throw by just enough, creating the conditions necessary for Patterson to send Kelso home happy.

“We can play at a high level,” Collins said. “We just gotta start finding holes and gaps and we’ll be good.”

The difference between the two stellar starting pitching performances is how many pitches were thrown. Collins threw 102 in nine innings, and Martinson needed 86 to get through five frames.

A lot of that difference was due to Marshall, who is as pesky at the plate as he is dangerous on the bases. And though he only reached once on the walk and couldn’t extend is stolen bases record, his at-bats were significant in driving up the Central Kitsap sophomore’s pitch count.

His first two at-bats used up 15 pitches in total, and he saw eight pitches to start the bottom of the first with five two-strike foul balls. Though the AB ended in a swinging strikeout, he set the tone for how Kelso was going to make Martinson work for every out.

“Easton’s such a tough guy to get out,” Parsons said. “He’s been that way all year. He hit a little over .500 — .520 — with a .600 on-base percentage. He comes into the postseason with the same mentality. The guy just thrives with two strikes and puts really good swings on balls.”

Now, we can talk about Collins.

He’s a freshman who started in series openers during the league schedule. He threw a no-hitter against Heritage. As a freshman. He got the ball against Tumwater in the final of the spring break tournament on the same field where he tossed the no-no.

Collins is Kelso’s best pitcher, and he showed it Tuesday night.

In his complete-game, he struck out 10 Cougars, with six coming in the seventh inning or later. He stranded the go-ahead run at second base in the seventh and ninth innings and wasn’t phased by Cooper’s super impressive line-drive homer.

His reaction was certainly beyond his years.

“I was just ‘Give me the ball,’” Collins said. “I just needed to throw strikes. He put a good swing on it, and then I just got the rest of them out.”

He did it all with a mix of a firm-enough fastball, a sharp and often well-located breaking ball and an occasional change-up.

Collins induced weak contact and often got in and out of innings quickly. He went clean through the North Kitsap order the first time through, and got to just six two-ball counts in 30 batters faced and just two three-ball counts. He walked one, a lead-off free pass in the fourth which scored on Cooper’s bomb, but was otherwise pounding the strike zone. He never threw more than six pitches to a single Central Kitsap batter, and even then that only happened twice.

And again, over the nine innings he threw just 102 pitches.

When it came time to take the field for the seventh inning, Parsons asked his freshman hurler if he had enough. The response was quick, assertive and, ultimately, the right answer.

“I asked him in the seventh, I said, ‘You want it?” and he said, ‘Yeah. I’m not coming out. Let’s do it.’” Parsons said. “So you know to see that bulldog mentality.”

Kelso was scheduled to play another loser-out game Wednesday at Captial High School against those Cougars starting at 4 pm.