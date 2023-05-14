AUBURN — Taking a prime 3A Greater St. Helens League rivalry and putting it on the road 87 miles from the nearest true home field, Kelso won the game that mattered Saturday and clinched a berth to the state tournament in the process.

Facing off against Prairie, a team that swept the Hilanders in their regular season series, the boys in blue and gold sent their big righty, Logan Barker, to the hill and he could hardly have been better. After closing out Kelso’s win at Capital earlier in the week, Barker went right back to work and never came out until the fat lady was finished singing.

By the end he’d racked up four strikeouts, while scattering seven hits and allowing just one run in a complete game effort.

“I think he only threw nine pitches (at Capital) so it was pretty much a midweek bullpen for him rolling into this weekend,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said of Barker’s effort. “This is the second time they’ve seen him this season so to get through the lineup a second time, and then keep going, that was huge”

After Kelso took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Zaden Hoover, the Falcons did their best to make a run in the bottom of the fourth when Barker ran into his only trouble of the day.

After wakling the first batter Barker allowed back-to-back singles before inducing an infield fly. The next batter rolled over a groundball that looked destined to become a double play, but the Hilanders were only able to get one out and allowed a runner to scamper home in the process.

In that moment Barker bent, but he did not break, coaxing a harmless flyout to Zeke Smith in the outfield to bring the threat to an end.

“He managed to bulldog up and really minimized damage,” Parsons said. “Getting out of that inning with just one was a huge momentum boost for us.”

Still, that one run tied the game and put the Hilanders back on edge. Turns out, it was an edge that worked to their advantage.

Coming off their defensive stand Kelso returned fire with five runs in the top of the fifth. That rally began with back-to-back-to-back singles by Landon Patterson, Easton Marshall and Zaden Hoover, with Hoover picking up another RBI in his knock. Catcher Leon Le then drew a walk and Smith notched a sac-fly that scored Marshall.

After a walk to Brett Hoover and a flyout left the sacks full with two outs, it was Connor Wesemann who delivered a double off the wall to score all three runners.

With 11 hits on the day there was plenty of praise to go around, but it was Zaden Hoover that seemed to deliver every time he came up.

“Zaden going 3-for-4 with multiple RBIs, he came up in some big scenarios and delivered,” Parsons noted.

The win put Kelso into the state tournament while Prairie had one more chance to earn a berth, but lost 8-6 to Auburn-Riverside in their season-ending nightcap.

After entering the tournament with a perilous path the Hilanders came out the other side unscathed and with a whole new confidence.

“To come out and win two loser-out games and then a winner-to-State game, it’s really a confidence booster for these guys to see that they can hang with really good teams,” Parsons noted. “Especially against Prairie, a team that got us all three times in the regular season, but they found a way to get it done when it really mattered.”

Kelso (13-10) was set to learn its draw for the Regional round of the state tournament on Sunday afternoon.