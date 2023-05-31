Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Headlining the 3A Greater St. Helens All-League selections among Hilanders were outfielder Easton Marshall, track and field seniors Josei Settle and Kamren Mattison, senior softball star Lexi Grumbois and track coach Joe Krieder.

Settle was named the 3A GSHL track and field Athlete of the Year and was selected to the first team alongside a host of other Kelso athletes. The rest of the Lassies on the list include: Karsyn Ross, Sophia Cheslock, Ellie Treadway, Avery Ness, Ruby Sereday, Jordyn Robarge, Rielee Gourde, Josie Saccio-Devine and Macy Swanson.

The Kelso boys track and field athletes to make the 3A GSHL All-League team included: Kamren Mattison, Jake Beck, Silas Watkins, Koda Woodard, Bannick Allen and Alex Dieter. Mattison was named the track Athlete of the Year.

—

In baseball Marshall was selected as the 3A GSHL Offensive MVP and Prairie's Brady Trombello as the Pitcher of the Year. The Hilanders also saw freshmen Bryce Collins and Zaden Hoover along with junior Leon Le selected to the first team. The rest of the 3A GSHL first team included: Jayden Crace, Evergreen; Jackson Upton, Prairie; Dylan Gaylor, Prairie; Cole Robinson, Evergreen; Jett Hamilton, Mountain View, Trevin Livingston, Evergreen; Jacob Martin, Mountain View; Mitch Johnson, Mountain View.

—

On the softball side, Kelso's Grumbois was named the Player of the Year in 3A GSHL softball while Prairie’s Rylee Wall was named the Pitcher of the Year. Kelso sophomore Paityn Mackin was one of three pitchers to make the 3A All-League first team alongside Heritage freshman Jaila Ellis and Prairie's Jade Hayslip.

The rest of the softball first team included: First baseman Payton Blunt, Prairie; Second baseman Mackenzie Moore, Prairie; Shorstop Makayla White, Evergreen; Third baseman Kadence Burleson, Evergreen; Catcher Nae Stalcup, Prairie; Outfielders Kadence Mackin of Kelso, Delaney Bollman of Evergreen and Taylor Frost of Heritage; DP Carlee Becker, Prairie; Utility Noelle Kurkinen, Evergreen.

The second team included: First basemen Chloe Shovel of Evergreen and Ava Lechner of Mountain View; Second baseman Kendall Reude, Evergreen; Shortstop Isabella Marquez-West, Mountain View; Third baseman Lillie Stroup, Heritage; Catchers Madison Logan of Evergreen and Kaliann Newberry of Heritage; Outfielders Zoey Mikkelson of Evergreen, Maddy Wood of Kelso and Charlina Lizama of Heritage; Utility Hannah Currence, Kelso. Prairie’s Mariah Dawson was named the Coach of the Year.

—

A pair of Kelso singles players were named to the 3A GSHL All-League girls tennis team with Kamaile Correa being named to the first team and Lana Osman earning second-team recognition. The singles player of the year in 3A was Prairie’s Elsa Bice. The rest of the 3A first team was Susan Hong of Mountain View and Dani Delgado of Evergreen. The second team singles included Christina Nguyen and Shayla Tran of Evergreen and Abby Lemmon of Prairie.

—

The 3A GSHL girls tennis first-team doubles awards went to: Amelia Nelson and Hollyn Anderson, Prairie; Faith Reive and Ani Reive, Mountain View; Nina Nguyen and Yasmin Barron, Heritage. The doubles team of the year award went to Mountain View’s duo of Brynn DeSantis and Lexi Frost.

Kelso's doubles pairing of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman earned second-team recognition. Other second-team pairings on the list were Siena Low and Bethany Pham of Mountain View and Vanessa Quintero and Ashley Leon-Marin of Evergreen.

—

The Player of the Year in 3A girls golf was Annika Yeh of Mountain View while the Thunder's Ben Matthias earned Coach of the Year honors. The first-team selections were: Jocie Snyder, Evergreen; Maddy Moore, Prairie; Lucia Hill, Prairie; Camryn Perry, Mountain View; Kahlia Holmes, Mountain View.

Kelso saw golfers Mallory Scruggs and Emma Ramey named to the second team alongside Tabitha Taylor, Mesa Thompson and Teagan Ponath of Prairie.

—

Kelso was left off of the boys soccer awards list which was headlined by Heritage's Martin Estrada as Player of the Year and George Moya of Heritage Coach of the Year.

The first team included: Caleb Gosney, Alejandro Ramirez and Christian Wilson of Mountain View; Pablo Sanchez-Barbosa, Mijail Cusitito-Cueva, Juan Serrano and Donovan Winfrey of Heritage; Diego Bejar and Christian Chavarria of Evergreen; Trent Harker, Liam Blanton and Grayson Allen of Prairie.

The second team was: Kevin Jimenez, Isaiah Valdez and Sam Ritchie of Evergreen; Owen Purvis, Daniel Reyes and Jose Pichardo of Mountain View; Jackson Graham and Adrian Valencia of Heritage and Luke Cochran of Prairie.