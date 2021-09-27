3A Baseball: Parsons the next man up at Kelso

Kelso is bringing back one of its own to head its baseball program, naming Tyler Parsons as its new coach this past week.

“I’m eager to get out there with a great group of kids and continue to build the program for years to come,” Parsons said in a social media post on Saturday.

Parson’s isn’t far removed from his own days suiting up for the Hilanders. A Castle Rock native, Parsons graduated from Kelso in 2015; his senior season was the year his predecessor, Tom D’Aboy took over the Hilander program as an interim coach. That year, Parsons helped power Kelso to a 3A GSHL title and a spot in the state tournament.

From Kelso, Parsons moved on to Lower Columbia College, where he made 22 appearances on the hill across two seasons for the Red Devils. In 2017, he logged a 5-2 record as a starter, then moved to the bullpen at the NWAC championships, finishing off the Devils’ win in the title game with a 2 ⅓-inning save.

More recently, Parsons has moved to coaching, pulling stints with Lower Columbia Baseball Club.

Kelso is coming off a 8-7 season, and will have to replace seven seniors — including six starters.

