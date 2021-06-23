3A Baseball: D'Aboy steps down as Kelso head coach

Kelso will be looking for a new head baseball coach in the coming weeks, after longtime coach Tom D’Aboy announced his resignation last Friday.

“It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for awhile,” D’Aboy said Tuesday. “It’s a personal decision. I’ve loved my seven years as the head coach here. I’ve really enjoyed it, and I got to coach some really great kids and be involved with some great parents and an awesome coaching staff.

“It was time for me personally to step away. It’s not a decision that was easy to make, but it was also a decision that I’ve made over a long period of time, and came to that decision just for personal reasons.”

Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn said that the school will try to start a coaching search next week, with the plan to open it up to applicants instead of automatically promoting one of D’Aboy’s former assistants.

D’Aboy is set to remain at Kelso as a teacher, and will stay on Joe Kinch’s staff as a boys basketball assistant coach.

“He’s going to reassess where he wants to head with his career,” Coburn said. “As far as I know, he wants to stay in education. I think the demands of the job became a little bit more than the joy it was bringing him.”