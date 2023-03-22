For a young pitcher like Kelso freshman Bryce Collins, defeats can be far better lessons than the wins.

Pitching against 4A Camas at Rister Stadium, Collins showed the moxie of a pitcher with far more varsity starts to his ledger than the single tally he entered with in Wednesday’s game. Though Collins and his Kelso team ended up losing 5-0 in the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup, the 15-year-old right-hander came out of the game feeling good about how he competed in his just second varsity start.

“I think I was a lot more competitive (in this start),” Collins admitted after reflecting on his first outing against Mark Morris last week. “Just going out there and attacking all of the hitters even if I’m getting deep into counts, continuing to throw strikes.”

Collins matched up with Camas left-hander Maxwell Fraser, a four-year varsity starter for the Papermakers who signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Washington State next spring. The marquee pitching matchup had several collegiate scouts watching from behind home plate as both pitchers put up zeros for the first two innings.

Camas (4-0 overall) put a run on the board in the third inning against Collins when Zach Blair drove a fastball out over the right-field fence for a solo home run with two outs. Blair finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk to go with his homer.

The 1-0 lead held into the seventh inning as Fraser cut through the Kelso lineup like a hot knife through butter. Fraser yielded a pair of singles in the first inning, to Easton Marshall and Collins, and then a double to Kelso shortstop Brett Hoover in the third for Kelso’s lone hits in the game.

In the first two innings, Fraser retired each of his six outs via strikeout. The Camas southpaw, who sat 87-91 miles per hour with his fastball over seven innings, struck out two or more batters in six of his seven shutout innings.

Fraser’s final line included three hits, two hit batters and15 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

The senior Papermaker had great feel of a hard-biting 1-7 breaking ball to go with a jumping fastball that he commanded up as well as away to the Kelso lineup.

Kelso’s biggest threat to Fraser came in the opening frame when Collins followed Marshall’s single with a hit to the opposite field to put runners on first and third with one out. Fraser, though, came back to strike out the next two batters while the runners stayed put.

“I thought we were okay with our approaches. I think there (were) maybe some things early in counts we could have capitalized on as far as trying not to dig ourselves 0-2 as quick as we did in a lot of scenarios,” said Kelso coach Tyler Parsons. “That’s a really good arm, but at the end of the day, anytime you strikeout (15) times, it’s hard to win a ballgame.”

Despite Kelso's offensive struggles against Fraser, Collins battled like a veteran starter while his team tried unsuccessfully to provide some sort of run support.

“This is start number two for him and a start against a really big ball club as a freshman,” Parsons said. “He got in some situations that I was really proud of him just to see the competitiveness that he has and really just battling and finding ways to get out of innings.”

It was in the fourth inning when Collins faced his sternest test of the evening, one that he passed with aplomb.

He yielded a leadoff single to Fraser in the cleanup spot, then followed by hitting Boston Jensen to put runners on first and second with no outs. The right-hander then coaxed a soft comebacker from Jake Swenson and smartly fired to third to get the lead runner for the first out.

Unfortunately for Collins, and Parson's nerves, the next batter reached on an infield error to load the bases. It was here that Collins really showed the kind of grit and confidence not often seen in pitchers his age.

Behind in the count to Camas eight-hole hitter Jonathan Dabasinskas 3-1, Collins gave zero cares. He went after the right-handed Dabasinskas with consecutive well-placed sliders to notch the punchout. Then he followed it up with a 6-3 groundout to escape the jam.

Cool, calm and undaunted. He returned to the dugout unscathed.

Like the Grinch’s heart in Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Collins’ confidence grew three times its size after that fourth inning.

“I just needed to trust my pitches,” Collins said of his thought process during the bases-loaded jam. “I was getting deep into counts early and I really just needed to keep trusting that I would put those pitches in the right spot.”

Collins was pulled by Parsons after completing five innings due to pitch count considerations. He allowed one run on three hits, struck out three, walked one and hit one batter just shy of 80 pitches.

Collins noted he believed he had good command of his slider all game long, throwing it close to 30 percent of the time to go with his fastball at 60 percent and a changeup that was featured enough it couldn't be ignored. He wanted to attack Camas’ pull-happy lineup away, doing so well for the majority of the game.

“For him to have that kind of confidence in his stuff being just 15 years old is a really big deal and a really good thing for him,” Parsons said.

Camas tacked on four runs in the seventh inning off of Marshall, who took over from Collins in the sixth inning, to increase its lead to 5-0.

Marshall walked three batters sandwiched around a popped up sacrifice bunt and a fielding error which erased a possible double-play.

Instead, the inning continued and Camas plated four runs with a wild pitch, a Holt Williams double and a Jensen single before Brodie Fitzpatrick came on to get the final out of the inning.

“That’s probably one of the best teams we will see all year long from top to bottom,” admitted Parsons. “Just to get out here in a non-league game and really compete against a high-level baseball team is a really great thing.”

Kelso (1-3) is scheduled to host Heritage at 4 p.m. on Monday in its first 3A Greater St. Helens League game of the season.