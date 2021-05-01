3A/4A Boys Basketball: Rough quarter is too much to overcome for Kelso boys

VANCOUVER — Had there been a fifth quarter, the Kelso boys basketball team probably would have had it in the bag. An extra five minutes in all honesty may have been enough. Forty minutes, though, wasn’t quite long enough for the Hilanders to dig themselves out of the hole they’d created for themselves in the first quarter. As a result, the boys from Kelso came away with a 54-49 loss to Prairie.
“Super proud of the effort, especially in Quarters 2,3, and 4,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We really played with great effort. That part is taken care of; we just have to clean up some things to start a game.”
But that first quarter — in which the Falcons outscored the Hilanders 21-6 — created just too tall a task for the visiting side.
“We were passive on both ends of the floor, and we allowed them to do too much offensively,” Kinch said. “Giving up 21 points puts your offense under some pressure. After the first quarter, we were able to settle in, defended much better, and through the defense found some offense.”
The long road back started with Kelso playing Prairie more or less even over the middle two quarters, but midway through the third, the Falcons still led 47-27.
In the fourth, though, the Hilanders found their gear, forcing 11 consecutive scoreless trips down the floor for the Falcons and narrowing the gap to two points at 50-48. With the game unexpectedly within striking distance, Kelso couldn’t quite get that last stop and bucket it needed to pull off the shocker.
“(There are) a lot of things we can learn from, and a lot of things to be happy about after that first quarter,” Kinch said.
Michael Foust led the Hilanders with 19 points, including hitting one of the team’s two three-pointers and going a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line.
Tyler Hays was second on the team with 15 points, turning up the pressure in the backcourt late and coming away with multiple steals that turned into transition buckets.
“He was all over the floor, between deflections, steals, and layups,” Kinch said. “He played his heart out, and guys fed off that. He was kind of a catalyst for us.”
Prairie forward Hayden Rose led all scorers with 22 points in the post for the Falcons, but Kinch said he did the bulk of his damage early and the Hilanders were able to stop him more often as the game progressed.
“We committed more hands to him, went and doubled him harder in the second half,” Kinch said. “We did a good job with that, we were able to limit his output in the second half much better. Our guys did a good job doubling and scrambling out of the double, which slowed him down a bit.”
Kelso (1-3) is scheduled to play at Evergreen next Thursday.