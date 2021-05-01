3A/4A Boys Basketball: Rough quarter is too much to overcome for Kelso boys

VANCOUVER — Had there been a fifth quarter, the Kelso boys basketball team probably would have had it in the bag. An extra five minutes in all honesty may have been enough. Forty minutes, though, wasn’t quite long enough for the Hilanders to dig themselves out of the hole they’d created for themselves in the first quarter. As a result, the boys from Kelso came away with a 54-49 loss to Prairie.

“Super proud of the effort, especially in Quarters 2,3, and 4,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We really played with great effort. That part is taken care of; we just have to clean up some things to start a game.”

But that first quarter — in which the Falcons outscored the Hilanders 21-6 — created just too tall a task for the visiting side.

“We were passive on both ends of the floor, and we allowed them to do too much offensively,” Kinch said. “Giving up 21 points puts your offense under some pressure. After the first quarter, we were able to settle in, defended much better, and through the defense found some offense.”

The long road back started with Kelso playing Prairie more or less even over the middle two quarters, but midway through the third, the Falcons still led 47-27.