3A/4A Baseball: Vire dazzles, Skyview strikes late to beat Kelso

KELSO — Jase Schueller was good, but Caden Vire was good longer, and visiting Skyview managed to get its offense going just in time to beat Kelso 4-0 at Rister Stadium in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup.
Skyview’s ace, currently committed to pitch at Arizona State next year but also generating more than a bit of MLB draft buzz, struck out 13 and allowed just one hit — to Masyn Allison — in over six innings of work.
“Vire is the real deal,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said. “There’s a reason he gets so much attention. Despite what the strikeout numbers say, I was happy with the way our guys stayed in the game and continued to compete.”
The only thing that stopped Vire’s dominance was the pitch count, which he hit one out into the bottom of the seventh. Suddenly into Skyview’s bullpen, Kelso had a puncher’s chance, putting two runners on base with one out. With the tying run on deck, Zeke Smith shot a liner to right-center field, but it found a glove, and the Hilanders couldn’t push anything across in the frame.
“If that falls we score one, maybe two and are right back in it,” D’Aboy said.
For more than four no-hit innings, Schueller was right there with Vire, trading zeroes to keep Kelso in it. With two outs in the fifth, he allowed his fourth walk of the evening, then gave up his first knock of the game on a double that put two runners in scoring position. The Storm cashed in on the chance with an 2-RBI single, hanging two runs on Schueller’s line and setting him up to take the loss.
Schueller finished with seven strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work, allowing just the two runs on just the two hits at the end of his night.
“It was a really nice outing for him,” D’Aboy said. “I’m very proud of the way he threw.”
Ben Muraski handled the last two frames, allowing two runs himself on three hits, a walk, and two hit batters.