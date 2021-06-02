3A/4A Baseball: Kelso ousted in first round

KELSO — The Kelso baseball team’s season came to end Wednesday, losing in the first round of the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League tournament 9-5 to Mountain View at Rister Stadium.
“It’s unfortunate that it has to end this way,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said. “It always sucks. There’s only one team that can win the last game of the year.”
After a rough start to the day, the Hilanders pulled themselves within a puncher’s chance the rest of the way, but could never quite get the big knock to spring the comeback. In the bottom of the seventh, Kelso let Mountain View closer Riley McCarthy load the bases on walks to bring the tying run to the plate with one out, but a strikeout and a routine grounder left them loaded and ended the hosts’ season.
“There was no quit in these guys,” D’Aboy said. “They all believed until the last out that we had an opportunity to win the game. We just came up a little bit short, unfortunately.”
Kelso sent Carter Gaston — who’s become the Hilanders’ ace over the course of two months — out for his third start against the Thunder this year, after he’d allowed just three runs in nearly 12 innings in the first two. Knowing that Mountain View had a hefty book built up on Gaston, the Kelso coaching staff had him pitch backwards from the get-go, letting loose with offspeed stuff early and often, but it went weird almost immediately.
Gaston hit Jacob Martin with a 1-2 curveball to start the game off, but Hunter Letteer threw him out attempting to steal second immediately. McCarthy singled, and Gaston nearly got him out on the bases as well with a pickoff, but the MV senior was so dead to rights that Ben Muraski started to make the tag before he’d caught the ball, letting it get away from him and sending McCarthy to second. A batter later, Gaston was nearly out of the jam, but Dylan Hamilton sent a single sent a single into left to score McCarthy, then came all the way home on a throwing error and a misplay in the outfield.
“I think maybe we got sped up a hair, throwing the ball around a little bit,” D’Aboy said. “But also, the games that we’ve lost this year, that’s kind of been our Achilles heel — we’ve kind of shot ourselves in the foot. “
Come the second, it was more of the same for the Hulanders in the field. Kelso nearly got out of the inning with a tailor-made double play opportunity, but a fielding error meant that instead of getting back into the dugout unscathed, Gaston had the bases loaded with just one out. Mountain View went on to bring home four more runs — two on a Martin double and two more on passed balls as the Thunder kept the line moving.
“This was a team loss, for sure,” D’Aboy said. “We didn’t play our best behind him, and he didn’t have his best stuff. When you combine that with playing a really good team, it’s hard to get the results you want.”
A two-out walk in the top of the third ended Gaston’s night; he took the loss, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out two.
Jase Schueller — who was set to be Kelso’s No. 1 arm this year, before an emergency appendectomy derailed his season the night before Opening Day — came in from the bullpen and saw the game nearly the whole way out, giving the Hilanders four innings of two-run ball in his final outing in a Kelso jersey.
“He’s not used to coming out of the bullpen, but we went to him and said ‘Hey, you’ve gotta get hot quick,’ and he did,” D’Aboy said. “He did a good job of coming in, settling things down, and giving us a chance to win, which is all we can ask for.”
At the plate, the Hilanders made noise, playing a run in the first, two in the third, and two in the fifth, but left multiple innings wanting for more. Mountain View turned double plays in each of the first two innings to kill rallies, and ended up leaving eight men in scoring position as the Thunder pulled out just enough plays on defense to keep the big inning from happening.
“That’s baseball, it’s a game of inches,” D’Aboy said. “An inch one way or the other can be the difference in a run or two, and the momentum.”
Hunter Letteer finished 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Hilanders in the hit column. Nick Miller went 1-for-2 with two free passes and two runs scored, and would have been 2-for-2 with an RBI if Michael Gordon hadn’t made a run-saving diving catch at short in the bottom of the fourth.
Carson Ryf went 1-for-2 with a walk and Kelso’s lone extra-base hit of the day, a 2-RBI double into the right field corner in the bottom of the fifth. Masyn Allison reached base three times — on a single and two free passes.
Kelso ends its season at 8-7. The Hilanders will graduate seven seniors — Allison, Schueller, Miller, Tegan Connors, Thomas Hensley, Chico Huntington, and Zachary Torppa — and return four of their starters from Wednesday.