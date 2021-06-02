3A/4A Baseball: Kelso ousted in first round

A two-out walk in the top of the third ended Gaston’s night; he took the loss, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out two.

Jase Schueller — who was set to be Kelso’s No. 1 arm this year, before an emergency appendectomy derailed his season the night before Opening Day — came in from the bullpen and saw the game nearly the whole way out, giving the Hilanders four innings of two-run ball in his final outing in a Kelso jersey.

“He’s not used to coming out of the bullpen, but we went to him and said ‘Hey, you’ve gotta get hot quick,’ and he did,” D’Aboy said. “He did a good job of coming in, settling things down, and giving us a chance to win, which is all we can ask for.”

At the plate, the Hilanders made noise, playing a run in the first, two in the third, and two in the fifth, but left multiple innings wanting for more. Mountain View turned double plays in each of the first two innings to kill rallies, and ended up leaving eight men in scoring position as the Thunder pulled out just enough plays on defense to keep the big inning from happening.

“That’s baseball, it’s a game of inches,” D’Aboy said. “An inch one way or the other can be the difference in a run or two, and the momentum.”