3A/4A Baseball: Kelso falls to Mountain View at home

KELSO — Mountain View’s offense was steady all game long before exploding late in a 15-3 win over Kelso at Rister Stadium on Wednesday.

The Thunder plated two runs in the top of the second, two more in the fourth, and two in the fifth on Kelso starter Jase Schueller, taking a 6-3 lead into the sixth. Schueller stayed in to start the frame but couldn’t get an out, ultimately allowing two more runs before getting pulled for Ben Muraski.

Once Mountain View got going though, it didn’t stop, bringing home three more runs in the sixth off of the Kelso reliever, and then spotting up four more in the top of the seventh.

Schueller took the loss, giving up six hits and four walks and striking out five. Only four of the eight runs he allowed were earned.

On the other side of things, the Hilanders managed just two hits all afternoon long — a double by Zachary Torppa and a single by Thomas Hensley. Both came around to score runs, as did Chico Huntington, who got on base after getting pegged by a pitch.

Muraski and Hunter Letteer both drew a pair of walks to reach base.

Kelso won’t have to wait long to get another crack at the Thunder; the Hilanders will play them at Union on Friday.

“Looking forward to bouncing back and getting them on Friday,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.

