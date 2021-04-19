3A/4A Baseball: Kelso falls in extra innings to Camas on Opening Day

“Carter was nails tonight,” D’Aboy said.

Both of Camas’ runs on D’Aboy came in the top of the first inning, on a leadoff single, a double to put two runners in scoring position, and then a shot to deep left that went for a 2-RBI double.

Camas threatened again in the top of the second, putting two runners on with a two-out rally and getting what looked to be an RBI single to center, but Masyn Allison came up firing to get the lead runner at the plate and end the threat. The Papermakers managed to load the bases in the third, but Gaston got out of it unscathed with a strikeout to put the Camas bats to bed.

From there, the junior settled in and ate up innings. At one point, Gaston retired nine straight batters, and he finished with just the two runs allowed on eight hits over six innings of work.

“He really grinded for us for six innings and kept us in the game,” D’Aboy said.

But on the other side, the Hilanders had a hard time settling into any offensive rhythm themselves. Kelso put runners on in every inning except one Monday, but for the first three frames it was held out of the run column.

