3A/4A Baseball: Kelso falls in extra innings to Camas on Opening Day

KELSO — The final opening day of the area high school baseball season came Monday, as Kelso returned to Rister Stadium for the first time since 2019. And while the hosts had two comebacks in their barrels, they didn’t have the third that they needed in a 7-3 loss to Camas in extra innings.
“I was just happy with the way the guys battled back,” coach Tom D’Aboy said. “There were three times where we were down, and two of those three times we came back and tied the game.”
The Hilanders, who were already heading into the season on the inexperienced side after losing nine seniors to graduation in 2020, are now even more short-handed than they’d thought they’d be earlier this year. Nick Miller, who earned all-league honors at shortstop as a sophomore, is out, recovering from shoulder surgery. Nate Lonner, who held down first base for the Hilanders two years ago, is also out after getting his ACL repaired.
And, for good measure, D’Aboy got a text late Sunday night that Jase Schueller’s appendix had burst and tried to take Kelso’s ace out for good. That means Schueller is going to miss the next couple of weeks recovering from the ensuing emergency surgery.
In his place, D’Aboy sent Carter Gaston to the mound, who learned he’d be starting just before he went to sleep Sunday. The junior turned around and gave his skipper six innings of two-run ball.
“Carter was nails tonight,” D’Aboy said.
Both of Camas’ runs on D’Aboy came in the top of the first inning, on a leadoff single, a double to put two runners in scoring position, and then a shot to deep left that went for a 2-RBI double.
Camas threatened again in the top of the second, putting two runners on with a two-out rally and getting what looked to be an RBI single to center, but Masyn Allison came up firing to get the lead runner at the plate and end the threat. The Papermakers managed to load the bases in the third, but Gaston got out of it unscathed with a strikeout to put the Camas bats to bed.
From there, the junior settled in and ate up innings. At one point, Gaston retired nine straight batters, and he finished with just the two runs allowed on eight hits over six innings of work.
“He really grinded for us for six innings and kept us in the game,” D’Aboy said.
But on the other side, the Hilanders had a hard time settling into any offensive rhythm themselves. Kelso put runners on in every inning except one Monday, but for the first three frames it was held out of the run column.
“There was four straight innings where our leadoff guy swings at the first pitch, which is not necessarily a bad thing… but then when that second guy gets up there and swings at the first pitch, now we’re starting to give the guy an opportunity to have some really short innings,” D’Aboy said.
“I feel like in those first three innings, we didn’t make that guy work as much as we needed to or as much as we should have.”
In the fourth, Kelso started to chip away. Hunter Letteer led off with a single, and went to third on Michael Hause’s knock. With runners on the corners, D’Aboy put Hause in motion, and Letteer made it home on the throw down to halve the deficit to 2-1.
The next inning, it was Letteer bringing the run home, with an RBI that scored Chico Huntington to tie the game up at 2-2.
Huntington ended the game 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a single that put him at second after a fielding error, and a stolen base. Letteer went 2-for-2, scoring Kelso’s first run and driving in the other two.
When Gaston’s day was done, D’Aboy handed the ball off to Jackson Toms and Camas gave the junior a rude welcome, launching an opposite-field shot to start the seventh that gave the Papermakers back the lead.
Down to their final three outs, though, the Hilanders rallied once again. Huntington got to second to lead off and went to third on an Allison single, and Letteer launched a fly ball deep enough to bring him home on the sacrifice.
“Our guys are battlers,” D’Aboy said. “No matter who we’ve got, no matter who we send out there, we’re going to be a tough team that fights, that scraps. That’s what we love, that’s the Kelso mentality.”
Kelso had its chance to end it then and there, with a hit batter putting the winning run in scoring position and a controversial catcher’s interference call loading the bases with two outs, but a strikeout got Camas out of the jam and sent it to extras.
There, the Papermakers had one last haymaker to throw. A single, an error, a sacrifice bunt, and an intentional walk loaded the bases, and a triple all the way to the wall in center field cleared them to give Camas a three-run lead, which became four after another single.
The Hilanders' finally ran out of answers in the bottom of the eighth when their bats went down in order to end the game.
Kelso (0-1) didn’t get long to sit and think about the loss. Their next game in the COVID-altered season was scheduled for Tuesday at Battle Ground. Even aside from the quick turnaround, though, D’Aboy said the good vibes around his team weren’t dampened by the tight loss on opening day.
“For these guys, it’s been almost two years since they’ve been able to play in a Kelso High School uniform and play together,” he said. “It was great to be out there. The whole week, the first week of practice was just awesome. Guys were excited, the camaraderie’s great. It’s just fun to be out here, and it’s long overdue.”