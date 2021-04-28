3A/4A Baseball: Kelso drops a dozen on Prairie

VANCOUVER — The Kelso baseball team’s bats came alive for their best outing of the season so far, piling on the scoring late in a five-inning 12-2 win over Prairie.

Tegan Connors and Chico Huntington both saw their way around the bases a fair bit for the Hilanders, scoring three runs each. Behind them, Hunter Letteer and Masyn Allison combined for six RBIs, while Allison and Thomas Hensley — all the way down at the bottom of the lineup — both had two hits apiece to lead the team.

As a team, the Hilanders put up eight hits, and also drew eight free passes.

“We did a good job of battling, extending innings, and staying competitive all throughout,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.

Kelso struck for a pair in the top of the first when Connors walked and Huntington reached on an error, and Allison brought them both in on a one-out, two-run single. That would be it scoring-wise until the fifth, when the Hilanders rallied to score six runs — all with two outs — against Prairie’s starter.

“We found that he wasn’t throwing his breaking ball for a strike, so we kind of changed our mindset a little bit and were able to sit dead red,” D’Aboy said. “Guys were able to really zone in and started taking those balls instead of chasing a little bit.”