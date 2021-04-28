3A/4A Baseball: Kelso drops a dozen on Prairie

VANCOUVER — The Kelso baseball team’s bats came alive for their best outing of the season so far, piling on the scoring late in a five-inning 12-2 win over Prairie.
Tegan Connors and Chico Huntington both saw their way around the bases a fair bit for the Hilanders, scoring three runs each. Behind them, Hunter Letteer and Masyn Allison combined for six RBIs, while Allison and Thomas Hensley — all the way down at the bottom of the lineup — both had two hits apiece to lead the team.
As a team, the Hilanders put up eight hits, and also drew eight free passes.
“We did a good job of battling, extending innings, and staying competitive all throughout,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.
Kelso struck for a pair in the top of the first when Connors walked and Huntington reached on an error, and Allison brought them both in on a one-out, two-run single. That would be it scoring-wise until the fifth, when the Hilanders rallied to score six runs — all with two outs — against Prairie’s starter.
“We found that he wasn’t throwing his breaking ball for a strike, so we kind of changed our mindset a little bit and were able to sit dead red,” D’Aboy said. “Guys were able to really zone in and started taking those balls instead of chasing a little bit.”
The Hilanders found similar two-out success against the Prairie bullpen, adding four more runs — again with two down — in the top of the fifth to make it 12-0.
Meanwhile, Ben Muraski tossed four shutout innings to start his outing Wednesday before allowing two unearned runs in the fifth, finishing with just two strikeouts but only allowing four hits and two walks.
“It was classic Muraski,” D’Aboy said. “He’s not going to overpower anybody, but he’s going to pound the strike zone, he’s going to throw on the corners and at the knees and get guys off-balance, and our defense played pretty well behind him, too.
Kelso (2-2) is set to go to Union on Monday.