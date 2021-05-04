 Skip to main content
3A/4A Baseball: Kelso downs Union behind Gaston gem
3A/4A Baseball: Kelso downs Union behind Gaston gem

Carter Gaston pitches Kelso Baseball (courtesy)

Kelso's Carter Gaston tossed a two-hitter against Union on Monday night in Vancouver. Gaston threw 96 pitches in a complete-game as the Hilanders won 7-1.

 Courtesy of Bob Gaston

CAMAS — The Kelso baseball team made it three wins in a row on Monday in order to get above .500 for the first time this season. To get there, the Hilanders rode a complete game from junior Carter Gaston to beat Union 7-1.

Gaston gave up one run in the bottom of the first inning, but shut the Titans out over the final six frames in a 96-pitch outing. He scattered four hits across his seven innings of work, walked two, and struck out eight.

“Gaston was nails again,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said. “He just kept getting stronger as the game went. A dominant performance by him, really.”

The Kelso bats scored seven runs on eight hits, led by Tegan Connors, Chico Huntington, and Hunter Letteer, who combined to go 5-for-10 with five walks at the top of the lineup card. Masyn Allison, Ben Muraski, and Brett Hoover also had base knocks for the Hilanders.

Kelso took advantage of three Union errors in the field, which led to four of its runs being unearned, along with 10 free passes at the plate.

The Hilanders took the lead right off the bat with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Then, Gaston and Union’s Jordan Head traded shutout frames through the end of the fourth, when the Hilanders ended Head’s night with another two-spot to make it 4-1. Kelso tacked one run on Dyland Richardson in the sixth, before stretching its lead to 7-1 with two unearned runs off of Braden Barnum.

“Any time you score in four different innings, a few of them being crooked numbers, you’re going to give yourself a great chance to win,” D’Aboy said. “Especially when you have a guy like Gaston on the hill.”

Kelso (3-2) was scheduled to host Evergreen on Tuesday.

