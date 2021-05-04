3A/4A Baseball: Kelso downs Union behind Gaston gem

CAMAS — The Kelso baseball team made it three wins in a row on Monday in order to get above .500 for the first time this season. To get there, the Hilanders rode a complete game from junior Carter Gaston to beat Union 7-1.

Gaston gave up one run in the bottom of the first inning, but shut the Titans out over the final six frames in a 96-pitch outing. He scattered four hits across his seven innings of work, walked two, and struck out eight.

“Gaston was nails again,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said. “He just kept getting stronger as the game went. A dominant performance by him, really.”

The Kelso bats scored seven runs on eight hits, led by Tegan Connors, Chico Huntington, and Hunter Letteer, who combined to go 5-for-10 with five walks at the top of the lineup card. Masyn Allison, Ben Muraski, and Brett Hoover also had base knocks for the Hilanders.

Kelso took advantage of three Union errors in the field, which led to four of its runs being unearned, along with 10 free passes at the plate.