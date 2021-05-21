3A/4A Baseball: Kelso comes back, beats MV

CAMAS — The Kelso baseball team got its revenge for Wednesday's rough loss, coming back late to beat Mountain View 3-2 at Union on Friday.

"Great job by our guys to stick with it and finish the comeback," Kelso coach Tom D'Aboy said.

Once again, the win started with Carter Gaston toeing the rubber. The junior allowed a run in each of the first two innings, but hunkered down to keep the deficit at 2-0 through the fifth.

Then in the sixth, the Kelso bats finally broke through. Hunter Letteer got it started with a walk, and Zeke Smith ran for him. Thomas Hensley kept the line moving with an infield single, and Masyn Allison doubled to right to cash in Smith and make it 2-1. With Hensley on third base, Carson Ryf hit a grounder that worked to bring Hensley in and tie the game.

Pitching in a tie game for the first time since the bottom of the first, Gaston pulled out the shutdown inning, ending his outing with three hits and two walks allowed in six frames. He struck out eight.

"I can't say enough about how good Carter has been this year," D'Aboy said. "It's been awesome to coach him and watch him compete on the mound."