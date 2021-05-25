3A/4A Baseball: Kelso can't come all the way back against Heritage

KELSO — The Kelso baseball team dropped its penultimate home game of the season, digging itself into an early hole and falling to Heritage 5-4 at Rister Stadium on Tuesday.

“Credit to Heritage for coming out ready to play,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit early and weren’t able to fully bounce back.”

The Timberwolves blitzed the Hilanders with four runs in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of an error in the field behind pitcher Ben Muraski.

Kelso halved the lead its first trip to the plate with a two-run frame in the bottom of the first, then halved it again with a run in the third to make it 4-3, but Heritage put up one more against Muraski in the top of the fourth, which ended up being all the scoring the T-Wolves would need.

Muraski finished with five runs allowed — three earned and two unearned — on seven hits and four walks in 4.2 innings on the hill.

Zeke Smith saw the game out in relief, finishing off the fifth and adding two more shutout frames, but the Hilanders could only manage one more run in the bottom of the sixth, and lost by one.