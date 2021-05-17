3A/4A Baseball: Gaston shines again, Kelso blanks Union

KELSO — Carter Gaston did what he’s made a habit of doing this year — putting up zeroes — and the Kelso baseball team rode his arm and plenty of hitting to an 8-0 win over Union at Rister Stadium on Monday.

“Another gem from Carter,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said. “He was around the zone all night and our defense was very clean behind him.”

Gaston didn’t allow much of anything to the Union batting order, giving up four hits — all singles — walking two, and hitting one. He struck out five.

In two starts against the Titans, Gaston has allowed one run on four hits in 14 combined innings, struck out 13, and needed just 185 pitches to do so.

“It’s a lot easier to win ball games when there’s seven zeroes on the board for the other team,” D’Aboy said.

It took three batters in the bottom of the first inning to get Gaston all the run support he’d need. Tegan Connors led the frame off with a triple, and a batter later, Hunter Letteer drove him home with his own three-bagger. Masyn Allison knocked Letteer in with a single, and the Hilanders had a 2-0 lead.