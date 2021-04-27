3A/4A Baseball: Gaston pitches Kelso to win over Mt. View

KELSO — The Kelso baseball team made its grand entrance into the win column, riding another quality start from Carter Gaston to beat Mountain View 4-2.
The junior righty shut the Thunder out for five frames and got two outs into the sixth, striking out nine, walking three, and allowing two hits.
“Gaston was nails and gave us a great chance to win the game,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.
Mountain View finally made some noise with its bats in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with one out. Gaston struck out his final batter before getting forced out of the game due to pitch count, with D’Aboy giving the ball to Zeke Smith for the four-out save.
It didn’t start out the best for the sophomore righty, who plunked the first hitter he saw to force a run home that ended up on Gaston’s line, but Smith got the next one to foul out to Hunter Letteer behind the plate to minimize the damage.
In the seventh, Mountain View strung three hits and a double steal together to score a run and put two runners in scoring position with two down, but Smith got the last out needed for the win on a pop-up to second baseman Thomas Hensley. T
“Always great to get win No. 1, especially against Mountain View,” D’Aboy said. “We’ve had great battles with them over the years, and it’s great to get one from them."
Tegan Connors went 1-for-3 with a walk at the top of the lineup, scoring two of Kelso’s four runs on the day. In the cleanup spot, Masyn Allison went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Letteer, Hensley, and Brett Hoover all added hits for the Hilanders, who pushed runs across in the first, third, and fourth innings.
“We swung the bats much better today, had a better approach,” D’Aboy said. “We had some good practices the past three or four days, and the guys really took it into the game, were much more competitive and put together competitive at-bats, and did the things we needed to do to win the game.”
Kelso (1-2) is scheduled to play at Prairie on Wednesday.