3A/4A Baseball: Gaston pitches Kelso to win over Mt. View

KELSO — The Kelso baseball team made its grand entrance into the win column, riding another quality start from Carter Gaston to beat Mountain View 4-2.

The junior righty shut the Thunder out for five frames and got two outs into the sixth, striking out nine, walking three, and allowing two hits.

“Gaston was nails and gave us a great chance to win the game,” Kelso coach Tom D’Aboy said.

Mountain View finally made some noise with its bats in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with one out. Gaston struck out his final batter before getting forced out of the game due to pitch count, with D’Aboy giving the ball to Zeke Smith for the four-out save.

It didn’t start out the best for the sophomore righty, who plunked the first hitter he saw to force a run home that ended up on Gaston’s line, but Smith got the next one to foul out to Hunter Letteer behind the plate to minimize the damage.

In the seventh, Mountain View strung three hits and a double steal together to score a run and put two runners in scoring position with two down, but Smith got the last out needed for the win on a pop-up to second baseman Thomas Hensley. T