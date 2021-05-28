3A/4A Baseball: Allison has four hits, Kelso run-rules Evergreen

CAMAS — The Kelso baseball team nipped its short losing skid before it could turn into a real streak, hammering out 14 runs in a six-inning win over Evergreen at Union High School on Thursday to end its regular season.

For much of the game, the Plainsmen did a lot of the Hilanders’ work for them; Evergreen committed seven errors on the night and Anthony Ho’Okano issued eight free passes. Just four of Kelso’s 14 runs ended up being earned, and the Hilanders only needed six hits to get them.

Meanwhile for the Hilanders, Carter Gaston did his usually dominant thing. The junior went the shortened distance, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Gaston never had to pitch without a lead, as Kelso plated two runs right off the bat in the top of the first inning.

The Hilanders came back with two more in the top of the third, then dropped a five-spot in the fourth to make it 9-1. Evergreen came back with three in the bottom of the fourth and held Kelso scoreless in the fifth, but the visitors broke out another five runs in the sixth to go ahead by 10 and shorten the game.