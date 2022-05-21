2B Regional Baseball: Kalama wins Round 1, 'Nooks and Toledo end up knocked out

In 2B Regional action on Saturday it was a mixed bag for area teams. No. 7 seed Kalama defeated No. 10 seed Friday Harbor 9-0 in their opener before advancing to play No. 2 seed Brewster in the nightcap. The Chinooks lost that game to the Bruins by a score of 3-0 to bring their season to a close.

Toledo found their bad luck faster, falling 14-5 to Jenkins (Chewelah) in a season-ending loss.

In other Central 2B League related Regional news, No. 4 Napavine fell to Colfax 10-5 in Adna, and Toutle Lake rolled to a pair of wins in Castle Rock. The Fighting Ducks defeated Ilwaco 4-3 in extra innings to start the day and followed that up with a 4-0 win over Forks.

The Fighting Ducks will advance to play the winner of Colfax versus Northwest Christian (Colbert) in the State semifinals in Ridgefield on May 27. For up to date coverage of teams from The Daily News coverage area check online at TDN.com, or look in Tuesday’s print edition of The Daily News.

