Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EPHRATA — The Toutle Lake bats were once again absent at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium where the team had an opportunity to exact a modicum of revenge against Brewster, the team that stole the 2B Championship away from the Ducks last season, by beating the Bears in Saturday’s third-place game.

Instead Toutle Lake squandered chances all day long, leaving 14 runners stranded on base including four times with the bases loaded, in a 5-2 loss to Brewster. Toutle Lake ended the season the way it began, with two consecutive losses. It settled for fourth place and did not suffer a loss in between those bookends.

Toutle Lake simply could not come through with a timely knock in the opportune moment.

“That’s the name of the game and that’s what we’ve been able to do through most of the year, come through with hits in key spots and make things happen,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson lamented. “A lot of times travel far away from home in hotels can leave a team tired or lethargic, but I didn’t feel that was the case. Baseball is a humbling game.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the chalk lines, junior right-hander Zach Swanson was not as sharp as he was the last two times out. Swanson was coming off outings in which he struck out 11 in five innings to beat Ilwaco in the District title game, and stuck out 13 against Coupeville to advance to the 2B State semifinal.

Against Brewster, Swanson struggled with his command in the first inning. Brewster waited Swanson out and earned three free passes as a reward. A subsequent throwing error in the infield on what should have been the third out allowed three unearned runs to score. The lone earned run of the inning came after a walk, two passed balls and a wild pitch.

Brewster had a 4-0 lead and Toutle Lake had not stepped to the plate.

“I just didn’t execute pitches well enough by my standard,” said Swanson. “I think a lot of it is on me, just not executing pitches and making the defense work. I kind of took it upon myself, trying to get strikeouts instead of just strikes.”

Despite the poor start, Toutle Lake (22-3) generated opportunities to get back in the game in four of the first five innings against Brewster’s starting pitcher Brady Wulf. In each of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings, the Ducks loaded the bases only to leave 12 runners stranded while plating just one run.

Dylan Fraidenburg delivered an RBI single with two on and two out in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to three runs, 5-2. That was as close as Toutle Lake would come.

The Ducks finished the game 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Fraidenburg ended the game 1-for-4 and Kyler Shellenbarger went 2-for-4. Catcher Kale Kimball and freshman Ethan White each reached base twice with a pair of walks.

Swanson was pulled after 4 2/3 innings. Brewster collected just one hit off him to go along with nine walks in the process of scoring five runs, just one of which was earned. Swanson also struck out nine batters in the loss.

Brewster tallied a fifth run against Cam Wheatley after Swanson left with a runner on base.

Wulf struggled with the tight strike zone nearly as much as Swanson did. Wulf exited the game after pitching five innings in which he allowed one unearned run on four hits, seven walks and three strikeouts.

Toutle Lake was disappointed after dropping Friday’s semifinal to Adna, but Swanson said the team entered the final day of the season excited by the opportunity to get a bit of revenge against Brewster.

“I think everyone was coming in here expecting us to be in the championship. The ball didn’t fall our way. We were there in the hotel when we heard Brewster lost and I think everyone was excited to play them,” Swanson said. “(Brewster) had the upper hand today. They just outplayed us, outhustled us, kind of beat us in every aspect.”