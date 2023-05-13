ADNA — It’s hard to imagine a set of circumstances more starkly opposed than those of the Toledo Riverhawks this week. Like a block of ice dropped in a vat of boiling oil the Cheese Town nine rapidly devolved from a stable form into a burbling mess teetering on the edge of disaster with an open flame burning hot underneath.

How else do you describe a team that went from the precipice of the District title game to a loser-out affair within several blinks of the eye? The fact that the meltdown occurred with Toledo’s ace, Caiden Schultz, in the midst of a perfect game effort against Ilwaco earlier this week only made the shock more jarring for the red and black faithful.

But before Toledo could play another inning things got drastically worse. Turns out Schultz didn’t just lose the strike zone against the Fishermen; he also may have lost a ligament in his elbow.

The injury kept Schultz from returning to the mound on Thursday when his Riverhawks had to play Kalama for the final berth to the state tournament out to the District IV. And while the extent of his injury is not entirely known at this point Schultz believes he may be out of commission on the rubber for a full season.

What is known, however, is that with one good arm and two good hands Schultz returned to the scene of his least favorite memory on the diamond and did what he could to help his team win; he swung the bat like a young man possessed.

Stepping in as the designated hitter for the Riverhawks, Schultz turned in a 4-for-5 effort at the plate with 5 RBIs, three runs scored and a double. That output included a walk-off shot to the right-center field gap to plate a pair of runs that gave Toledo a 15-5 win over the Chinooks in six innings that also clinched a State berth.

“Those guys have kind of been put through the ringer with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows this year,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “They’re gonna find a way no matter what. They’re a scrappy group of guys we’ve got.”

For Schultz, who was limited in his capacity to scrap, he was hyper focused delivering in whatever way he could.

“I feel like if you have a job, especially like a DH, you need to do that job,” Schultz said. “After I got the first hit I said, ‘Okay, let’s just keep this going.’”

The Riverhawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Schultz hit a one out double and then came around to score on a double by catcher Geoffrey Glass.

From there, though, there was a fleeting moment in time when it looked as though the teams might lock down in a pitchers duel.

With Schultz on the shelf the weight fell to Rogan Stanley on the mound for Toledo and he proved up to the task. Over 4 ⅓ innings Stanley allowed three runs on three hits and mostly kept the Chinooks offensive attempts muted while striking out seven batters.

When he ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth inning the Riverhawks confidently went to Kaven Winters, a junior southpaw who pitched big innings last season when Stanley was working back from an injury of his own. Winters entered the game with Chinooks all over the bases and just one out before calmly coaxing a ground ball and notching a punchout that limited the damage to just two Kalama runs.

Meanwhile, Kaden Stariha took the rock for Kalama and did his best to will his team into a position to win. Aside from the doubles in the first inning, and a few errors behind him early on, the senior right-hander looked ready to put in a long day’s work. But after escaping the second inning unscathed the wheels fell off for the Chinooks’ go-to-guy in the third.

Toledo led off the inning with a single by Schultz and then Stanley took a four pitch walk. After a misplay in the infield by the Chinooks left the bases soaked with Riverhawks it was Winters who posted an RBI single. Stariha notched a strikeout in the next at bat but trouble was lurking.

After a pair of walks, another miscue in the field by Kalama, and a double by Rohan Feigenbaum the Riverhawks had plated seven runs and blown the lid off the game.

Stariha’s line came to an end after 2 ⅓ innings with eight runs allowed on six hits. But to be sure, he left his guts on the mound.

“Stariha is the one guy I coached for all four years and I really pushed him,” Walker said. “He had to be a dude for us, and he’s not a pitcher. He came in here and like I said the other day, he pitched his little cheeks off. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

And that approach was common among the Chinooks in their final game. While it wasn’t their best performance of the season, it was indicative of their desire to do whatever it takes to compete.

Trailing 8-0 entering the fourth inning Kalama didn’t roll over and wait for the inevitable 10-run mercy rule. Instead, the Chinooks went down kicking and screaming to prolong the game as long as possible while making everyone sweat it out on the hay fields surrounding the ballfield in Adna.

“Nobody gave us a chance this year, maybe even including ourselves. We had six, seven, eight seniors last year, whatever it was, who were big impact players for us and we lost all of them,” Walker said. “These guys, they grinded man. They came to the field ready to work every day and never shied away.”

That effort began with a run in the fourth inning against Toledo when Stariha and Gavin McBride led the inning off with singles and Connor Darnell brought Stariha in to score with an infield single. The Chinooks added two more runs in the top of the fifth thanks to a barrage of free passes from Stanley that walked in a run.

Jevan Lucente took the fourth walk to bring home a run and Darnell grounded out to score another, but with Winters entering in relief the Chinooks rally was quickly snuffed like baking soda on a grease fire.

Through sheer will Kalama managed to cut its gap to just three runs at 8-5, but that would be just about the end of the good news for the Chinooks on the season.

Toledo posted four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to reverse any of Kalama’s gains, and while the ‘Nooks plated two more runs in the top of the sixth it was simply not enough to overcome the Riverhawks’ suddenly potent bats. And when Schultz connected for his fourth hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth that was all she wrote.

“Our hitting wasn’t as good when the season started but I think it’s finally coming around,” Schultz noted. “We’ve got dogs in the dugout. They had a challenge today. They stepped up and they knew what the job was and every single one of those guys in the dugout did their job today.”

Indeed, Toledo pounded out a dozen hits in the game and looked comfortable in the box from position one through nine. So what was behind that offensive resurgence in the nick of time?

“We just did a little something different during practice… we took out the ol’ wiffle ball and played a little opposite handed wiffle ball the other day,” Gaul explained. “It worked earlier this year when we were in a slump and our backs were against the wall so we relied on Old Faithful there. And part of that is, play loose. That’s how you play the game of baseball… It’s a kid’s game. Go out and have fun.”

Where Schultz had fun in the heart of the lineup, it was Feigenbaum that helped pull it all together for Toledo by putting up three hits with three RBIs, two runs and two doubles out of the nine spot in the order. Glass added a hit with two RBIs to go with his double in the cleanup spot, while Eli Weeks posted a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Carson Gould added a hit with an RBI while scoring two runs out of the eight hole in the win.

Winters collected the final five outs on the mound for Toledo, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out two batters. That sort of outing wasn’t surprising to his skipper.

“We’ve relied on them all year and we’ve won plenty of games with Rogan and Winters on the bump, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Gaul said.

It was McBride who went the rest of the way for Kalama, pitching three innings with four strikeouts and six hits. He gave up seven runs, but only four of those were earned.

Stariha led the Chinooks’ offense with a hit and two runs scored, while Darnell posted a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Jaxxon Truesdell was able to milk a pair of walks and scored twice to help roll over the lineup.

For the Chinooks, though, the end has arrived.

“There’s always a high expectation at Kalama but this year, for this group of juniors and seniors playing varsity sports, it hasn’t been a positive thing for the boys,” Walker said. “Our approach going into spring sports is that, ‘Hey, look we’re not a losing program. That’s not who we are. Let’s get back on track.’”

And the Chinooks did that. In what many considered a "rebuilding" season they came within one win of reaching the state tournament. It’s certainly not where most observers had Kalama penciled in at the start of the season.

“We had our bumps along the way. We weren't perfect, obviously. We were really bad today. But overall, man, they tripled their win total in this sport, so I’ll take it,” Walker added.

While Kalama had to pack away the team gear Thursday night the Riverhawks will be looking forward to the State seeding draw later this weekend as they wait to find out where and when they will be playing in the Regional round of the big tournament.

Until then, they’ll be trying to figure out what’s going on with their ace’s arm, Gaul says it’s too early to know how extensive the damage is while his player works through the process with medical experts.

As for Schultz, he was all smiles after being mobbed by his teammates in the postgame celebration.

“I am going to be out for the season and that’s tough,” he admitted. “But like I said, guys have stepped up. Everybody was very nice and they understood and I’m so thankful for my team and coaches for the wonderful end to this year. The team had my back and it was my turn to have theirs.”