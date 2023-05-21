CASTLE ROCK — An hour after upsetting No. 7 Toledo, Coupeville founds itself thoroughly dominated by Zach Swanson on the way to an 11-1 loss to Toutle Lake in Castle Rock, Saturday.

Swanson picked up right where he left off from after an 11-strikeout performance in the District title win over Ilwaco one week prior. Against the Wolves he struck out 13 batters in a five-inning win that advanced Toutle Lake back to the semifinals of the 2B state tournament.

The Ducks’ junior right-hander had it all working from the very first batter of the game which he struck out with a quality slider. Swanson’s command was as good as it has been all season and he did not issue a single free pass in the form of a walk or hit batter. He was able to retire the first seven batters of the game via strikeout and eight of nine once Coupeville put its first ball in play.

"Everything kind of felt good in the start. It kind of reminded me of the last game against Ilwaco how everything was working," Swanson said. "My main goal was to go in and throw strikes. Make the defense work and get outs."

Coupeville put a run on the board in the third inning with a pair of singles. Wolves shortstop Scott Hilborn delivered a sharp two-out RBI single. The run, though, was of no consequence to Swanson or the Ducks who were in cruise control with a 6-1 lead as they went back to the plate in the bottom of the third.

Toutle Lake put up a run in the first and five in the second off Coupeville starting pitcher Jonathan Valenzuela who was able to limit the damage in the first inning, but found all sorts of trouble in the second thanks to the base on balls.

The Ducks took advantage of three free passes as well as a lackadaisical effort from Valenzuela on a routine pop up in between the mound and first base which eventually found grass after ticking off the top of Valenzuela’s glove.

After Connor Cox and Kyler Shellenbarger walked with two outs, Swanson helped himself by lacing a single to score two runs. A wild pitch brought home Shellenbarger before Swanson scored on the RBI single off the bat of Cam Wheatley.

“That second inning, we really blew it open after putting a five spot up,” said Swanson. “That’s when I knew I was going to pitch more freely. I was more comfortable going out there. Even giving up that one (run) in the third.”

The Ducks would tack on two more in the third against reliever Chase Anderson with the aid of one hit. The opportunistic Ducks once again took advantage of free passes and their opponents’ wildness to score both runs on a wild pitch and catcher throwing error.

Armed with an 8-1 lead after three innings, Swanson continued to attack the Coupeville lineup which was simply overmatched by the Oregon State commit. The Wolves finished the game with two hits on offense and five errors on defense.

Swanson struck out the side again in the fourth on his way to 13 strikeouts. He finished with one run allowed on two hits, no walks in five innings, and most importantly, the win.

“He was really dealing. The warm weather has been fantastic for him,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “A lot of first-pitch strikes, getting ahead of hitters, that was huge. Kale did a great job catching today. He had some key blocks and didn’t let the ball get to the backstop much, if at all.”

Toutle Lake finished off Coupeville in the bottom of the fifth inning when it put three on base with one out after an error at third and a pair of walks. A wild pitch and an overthrow by the catcher as he chased the ball down brought home two runs to force the 10-run mercy rule into effect.

“We took advantage of some mistakes. Our guys are veteran guys with a lot of experience (that can) take advantage of those mistakes and not freeze up in those situations,” Johnson stated. “We’ve got some pretty quick guys that can make things happen on the bases and that makes a difference.”

Swanson also led the team offensively, finishing 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Fraidenburg was 1-for-3 with a double off the fence in left field for an RBI and Cox reached base three times from the leadoff spot with a pair of walks and hit by pitch to score twice.

Toutle Lake (22-2) now heads back to the semifinals where it will face off with Central 2B League rival Adna next Friday. The Pirates pulled off a pair of upsets Saturday from its position as the No. 11 seed.

There’s only one thing on Toutle Lake’s mind as it prepares for next weekend – getting the 2B championship trophy.

“We had our goals we set early in the season. This was the long-term goal to get back to the final four,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some good weeks of practice. They are definitely ready to go.”

With the forecast calling for more high temperatures in Ephrata on Friday, Adna better be ready for Swanson’s loose right arm. The first pitch time is slated for 4 p.m. at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium.

“We’ve got to get the first one, that’s the big one and we’ve got to get that one out of the way,” Swanson said.