Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EPHRATA — Another year, another heartbreak.

For the second consecutive season, Toutle Lake baseball fell short of the ultimate prize after getting oh-so-close. This time defeat came a round earlier as the Ducks lost 5-1 to Adna in the 2B State semifinal, Friday night at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata.

Earlier, but just as painful.

When the line drive off the bat of freshman Dom Rivera was snared by Adna first baseman Owen Fagerness for the final out, Toutle Lake trudged haplessly off the field. The team that dominated the 2B District title game, won 22 consecutive games and a second consecutive Central 2B League championship, cleared its belongings from the dugout and huddled as a team off the field as Adna celebrated.

Toutle Lake (22-3 overall) had everything going for itself entering its semifinal matchup with Adna. Not only was the team rolling as it came off consecutive mercy-rule wins behind a dominant effort on the hill from Zach Swanson, it was set to face a team it already beat three times earlier in the year, including a 15-5 thrashing a little over two weeks ago in the District semifinals.

Despite the positive signs, Toutle Lake struggled in all three phases against Adna on Friday. Offensively, the Fighting Ducks looked more like the punchless Ducks. The team managed five hits, and just one for extra bases, in seven innings against Adna’s Tristan Percival. It also fell short on the defensive end where the team was charged with one error, yet left a handful of plays out on the field which could have cut Adna rallies short and kept starter Connor Cox in a better position to deal.

Cox drew the start for Toutle Lake as he entered the game with a 2-0 record against the Pirates in 2023.

In their third try Adna came out aggressive against Cox, just as it did to open the District playoffs. The Pirates' first two batters, Luke Mahoney and Danner Hoinowski, each reached base with a hit and Tristan Percival came through with a sacrifice fly to give Adna a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates plated another run in the second when senior Avery Manning came around to score on a passed ball after reaching on a fielder’s choice and aggressive baserunning as the Ducks got the lead runner at third in a pickle for the second out of the inning.

Trailing 2-0, Toutle Lake responded with a run in the third inning thanks to an RBI single by Cox. Percival was able to keep the Ducks from doing any further damage, though, stranding two men on base to hold the one-run advantage.

That run would be all of Toutle Lake’s offense against the left-hander. Percival limited Toutle Lake to five hits, one run and struck out five while not issuing a single free pass over seven innings to lead Adna to the title game where it will face Tri-Cities Prep.

Adna added insurance runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings against Cox with a bit of BABIP – batting average on balls in play – luck. A pair of bloop hits, one to shallow center and another to shallow right, found grass and pushed the Pirates around the bases.

Cox pitched well despite taking the loss. The junior right-hander allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits and a walk while striking out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

“There were some balls that fell that we felt we should have got to. It’s disappointing. They did barrel some balls against (Cox) too, and had some hits,” acknowledged Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson. “We struggled offensively. Compared to what we’ve been putting out, to get just one run, that’s a huge disappointment.”

Toutle Lake wasn’t without its opportunities in the later innings to get back into the game. After leaving two runners stranded in the third inning, the Ducks also got runners on base against Percival in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings only to come up empty time and time again.

The Ducks were aggressive on the bases and even tried the small-ball route with a sacrifice bunt in the sixth, but none of it worked. Toutle Lake simply could not come up with the big hits when they needed to.

“We wanted to see pitches. Try and get to a situation like they did with Zip (Cox) for us to be able to run him. We didn’t,” Johnson said of the team’s game plan against Percival in their second look at Adna’s ace. “We were trying to get something going. We got guys to second, but when you can’t get the big hit to drive them in, that’s tough… We know he’s a great pitcher and he came out and showed it.”

Luke Mahoney led Adna at the plate with a 2-for-3 game with two runs scored. Percival batted 1-for-2 with an RBI and Asher Guerrero went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Pirates.

Cox lamented the early hard contact he gave up to the Pirates which allowed them to take the momentum.

“I felt good. I left some pitches a little high in the zone (to) let (Adna) get up early,” Cox said. “I’ve got to do some better things there, but the team did what they could to try and help me out. (Percival) pitched a great game. Got to give him credit. We just got unlucky. Didn’t find any gaps.”

On the offensive side, Cox finished the game 1-for-3 with the lone RBI for Toutle Lake and Easton White had a double. Kyler Shellenbarger, Cam Wheatley and Dylan Fraidenburg all went 1-for-3.

Coach Johnson opted to go with Cox ,who entered the game with a good track record against Adna, even while right-hander Zach Swanson has been dominant in Toutle Lake’s last two games. But with the ultimate prize set to be handed out Saturday, Johnson wanted his best arm available.

It was a good plan. It just didn’t work out.

“It’s a calculated risk. We figured they scored a few runs against (Cox) last time that might fire him up to shut them down,” noted Johnson. “And Zach has been very good the last two games, we wanted to make sure we had the best chance to win on Saturday... I would have felt comfortable running both guys out there today or Saturday.”

Despite the heartbreak, Toutle Lake’s season isn’t over. The Ducks were set to return to the diamond at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium to play Brewster for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s not the finish the team set its sights on when they made the journey out to Ephrata, but it is a chance to end the season on a high note to match the rest of its run.

“That’s what we talked about in our team meeting," Johnson said. "In my time, I’ve gotten that fourth-place trophy and I’ve gotten the third-place trophy and the third-place one definitely feels better."