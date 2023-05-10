ADNA — For the second consecutive season, Toutle Lake is headed to the District championship game. This time it hopes to bring home hardware rather than heartbreak.

Connor Cox and Toutle Lake overcame a rough first inning to hand Adna a 15-5 defeat in five innings, Tuesday in the 2B District IV semifinal round at Adna High School. With the win the Ducks moved on to the title tilt, where they will face Ilwaco, and also clinched a 2B State playoff berth.

Adna jumped on Cox’s fastball in the opening frame and benefitted from an error and a walk to load the bases. A sacrifice fly and a double by Owen Fagernes gave the Pirates a 3-0 lead against Toutle Lake which entered the game riding an 18-game winning streak.

“Rough first inning. (I) just tried mixing some pitches in," Cox said. "They were finding some barrels early and mixing up pitches helped me work through it. (The) slider felt good today. I felt like I was commanding it better than my fastball sometimes during the game.”

Cox was able to settle into the game as his offense gave him a lead after two innings.

Zach Swanson delivered an RBI single which brought home Kyler Shellenbarger to put the Ducks on the board in the first inning, cutting the deficit to Adna to 3-1. The Ducks added six more in the second after Cox held Adna scoreless in the top half of the inning.

Toutle Lake scored six runs on just one hit while sending 12 men to the plate. Had it not been for a pair of mistakes at first base, the Ducks’ inning would have come to a halt after five batters. Adna starter Asher Guerrero walked five including both Cox and Swanson intentionally and a 4-6-3 double play was limited to just one out as the umpire in the middle of the diamond said Fagernes’ foot came off the bag at first base.

Toutle Lake proceeded to take advantage of the extra out by getting a two-RBI single from Cam Wheatley, three walks and a second error to claim a 7-5 lead. Adna finished with six errors in the game.

Cox went back to work in the third inning where he stranded a Pirate who'd whacked a two-out triple by striking out Fagernes to end the inning. Adna got two runs back in the fourth when a walk and a double to start the inning scored on a wild pitch and a groundout which cut Toutle Lake’s lead to 9-5.

A half inning later, though, the Ducks scored another six runs to go up 15-5. Cox ended the game with a 1-2-3 fifth inning in which he struck out the final two hitters.

Cox allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits, three walks and five strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.

“It was nice to see the grit. He’s been able to really command the zone all year. It looked like he fought a little bit,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “Those guys barreled up some balls. They had our left fielder running quite a bit out there. It was nice to see Zip have to buckle down and dig deep to get her done.”

Wheatley finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Ducks’ offense. Swanson batted 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and Shellenbarger went 1-for-3 with a walk, three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Toutle Lake finished with 10 hits and 10 walks.

“Started a little rocky, but (they) kept composure,” said Johnson. “They’re pretty baseball savvy. They realized there was a lot of game left.”

With the win Toutle Lake (18-2 overall) will have the chance to do something last year’s team couldn’t accomplish – win the District title.

Yes, it accomplished one goal in earning a return trip to the 2B State tournament. Still, there is a feeling of unfinished business in the District tournament which it will have an opportunity to rectify on Saturday. The game against the Fishermen will be played at W.F. West High School at 2 p.m.

“Last year, we didn’t get (the trophy) and watching Napavine celebrate out there… that was a sick feeling,” admitted Johnson.