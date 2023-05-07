TOLEDO — The Riverhawks came into the 2B District IV baseball tournament with a plan that might have caught at least a few spectators off guard, Saturday at their home Bowen Field. Facing off with Forks in the quarterfinals, Saturday, Toledo opted to hold back their ace, Caiden Schultz, in order to keep him fresh for the semifinals next week.

The only problem with that plan was that the Riverhawks had to beat the Spartans in order to reach the penultimate round of the tournament, and the boys from Forks weren’t interested in completing the return trip of their marathon bus ride without putting up a fight that would make the entire West End of the Olympic Peninsula proud.

With Rogan Stanley toeing the rubber to start for the hosts, Toledo was able to carve out a 4-0 lead over the first three innings. The Riverhawks put up their four runs in the bottom of the third inning while Stanley continued to throw goose eggs up on the scoreboard.

Rayder Stemkoski got the home team going in the third frame with a one out single, which Schlutz followed up with a poke through the infield and Stanley followed up with a fly ball that found grass in center field. Stemkoski wound up picked off at third base after gaining too much ground on a ball in the dirt, but Kaven Winters picked up the slack with a single to right field that scored two runners. The Riverhawks picked up two more runs in the frame after Zane Ranney lofted a ball to the outfield and the Spartan in charge of that sector misplayed the ball for an error.

Stanley posted one more scoreless frame for Toledo before running into trouble in the fifth inning. The Spartans started the inning off with back-to-back-to-back singles by Walker Wheeler, Landin Olson and Aidan Salazar to break up the shutout. After a base on balls reloaded the bases it was time for Toledo coach Mack Gaul to make the move he’d been trying to hold off on when he called in Schultz to pitch from his original position of shortstop.

Stanley’s final line saw him allow three runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits over four innings with seven strikeouts to his name.

“Rogan was putting it right down the zone and they were putting it where our guys weren’t,” catcher Geoff Glass said. “That happens, though. That’s baseball.”

With Schultz entering to show off his fireball and wipeout slider, the Spartans saw their chances of a big inning plummet quickly. Schultz struck out the first batter he faced before issuing a rare walk. The Riverhawks’ right-hander struck out the next two batters to end the inning but not before Glass made an error attempting to back-pick a base runner at third base, sending the ball soaring into left field.

That rally cut the hosts’ lead to 4-3 with 2.5 innings to go, but with Schultz on the mound the Riverhawks never stopped believing they were in control.

“He’s a great backup,” Glass said of Schultz’ rare relief appearance. “When he just tosses it in there a lot of people can’t touch him.”

Glass also noted that the Riverhawks likely could have been enjoying their Saturday night a little earlier if they’d remembered to play a fundamental game the entire time.

“We could have gotten them out earlier but we had a couple errors on base running and a couple errors in the field which really changed the game from a five inning game to a seven,’ Glass added.

With the momentum split between the two teams once again Toledo came out in the bottom of the fifth inning and added an insurance run after Glass whacked a double with one out. Winters wore a pitch to reach base before a balk was called on the Forks’ pitcher, sending Winters to second and Glass to third base. A fly ball by Ranney was enough to bring Glass home to score on the sac-fly.

The Riverhawks gave that run right back, though, when Schlutz allowed a single to Wheeler then hit Olson with a pitch before walking Salazar to load the bases. An error in the infield on a ground ball allowed one runner to score so Schultz made sure to take care of business by himself by striking out the final two batters of the inning.

Schultz finished the game by notching strikeouts for every one of his nine outs over three innings. He allowed one unearned run on one hit to pick up the long save.

With Schultz posting K’s like Kelly’s Kountry Kitchen, the Riverhawks’ offense held up their end of the bargain in the sixth inning in order to manufacture a little breathing room.

Rohan Figenbaumd Stemkoski got Toledo going with consecutive singles, then Schultz helped out his own cause with an RBI single to left field. A pair of passed balls then allowed Stemkoski and Schultz to score before a single to the outfield by Glass brought home Toledo’s final run of the day.

That outburst was not surprising to Gaul who remained confident that his team’s bats would break through eventually.

“We were hitting the ball fairly well all day, it was just in the air and right to people,” Gaul said.

So when a few awkward swings and balls off the cap of the bat resulted in hits and runs, the Riverhawks knew that balance was returning to their universe.

“That’s just baseball sometimes,” Gaul said. “You piece balls up and you get you. You barely hit the ball and you’re on base.”

Glass led Toledo at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Kaven Winters added a hit and two RBIs, while Rayder Stemkoski, Schultz, and Stanley all posted two hits in the win.

The win had Glass in a cheery mood postgame and looking to hand out compliments.

“Rohan, his at bats were huge out of the leadoff, and Kaven with some of those stretches at first base was really impressive,” the Riverhawks’ senior catcher said.

Schultz finished the game on 59 pitches while Stanley tallied 71 in the game. That leaves both pitchers available to throw in the semifinals. Gaul says Schultz will get the ball first to start on the hill.

“We feel pretty good. Any way you can get a win against a district playoff team is a good win,” Gaul said. “We found a way to get a win there and move on to the next round. It’s what we had to do.”

The win sets Toledo up to play Ilwaco in the semifinals of the 2B District IV baseball tournament at Adna on Tuesday at 2 p.m.