CASTLE ROCK — The 2B State baseball tournament opened up Saturday with No. 10 seed Coupeville upsetting No. 7 Toledo in Castle Rock by a score of 3-0.

Coupeville right-hander Scott Hilborn pitched a seven-inning shutout in which he limited Toledo to four hits and two walks and struck out six.

It was a scoreless game through four frames with Hillborn and Toledo's Kaven Winters matching zeros against one another. Coupeville took a 1-0 lead in the fifth after an error allowed Hilborn to reach base and he came around to score on Chase Anderson's single.

Toledo's best chance to break through against Hilborn and Coupeville came in the fourth inning when they put runners on second and third with two outs for Zane Rainey. Rainey ended up hitting a comebacker to the pitcher for the final out of the inning.

Toledo again got two runners on base in the fifth with two outs for their best hitter Caiden Shultz only to squander the opportunity with an infield pop up.

The loss ended Toledo's season.

Coupeville moved on to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament where they faced off against Zach Swanson and No. 2 seeded Toutle Lake. Swanson proved to be too much for the Wolves' hitters to handle in an 11-1, five-inning win for the Fighting Ducks.

Swanson finished with 13 strikeouts and no walks in five innings. He allowed one run on two hits. Swanson began the game with seven consecutive strikeouts and eight of the first nine batters he faced.

"Everything kind of felt good in the start. It kind of reminded me of the last game against Ilwaco how everything was working," Swanson said. "My main goal was to go in and throw strikes. Make the defense work and get outs."

Coupeville strung a pair of hits together in the third inning to plate their only run on a base hit by Hilborn.

The Ducks, meanwhile, scored in every inning to get back to the season's final weekend for the second year in a row. Toutle Lake took advantage of five Coupeville errors in the game and a handful of wild pitches to score 11 runs on just four hits.

With the win Toutle Lake advanced to the semifinals of 2B state tournament where it will face off against 11-seed Adna on Friday in Ephrata. Adna went 2-0 Saturday with wins over Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-0) and Jenkins (6-4). The first pitch of their all-C2BL semifinal is slated for 4 p.m.

Elsewhere, Ilwaco dropped its opening round game of the state tournament in a 2-0 loss to Northwest Christian (Colbert) on Saturday at Brewster High School.

For full coverage of both 2B state baseball games from Saturday for area teams look online at TDN.com, and in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News.