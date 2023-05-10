ADNA — The Fishermen looked overmatched. They looked a step slow on defense and a tick behind on offense. And then they won.

Facing off against Toledo in the 2B District IV baseball tournament semifinals, Ilwaco turned a two-run deficit into a 5-4 win while posting just two hits and committing four errors. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Fishermen pulled all the right strings when they needed to.

“We haven’t played particularly well on this field in the past, regardless of who we were playing, so there were some demons we had to exorcize,” Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins said. “We did everything different than what we normally do. Where we warm up, what we do when we get here, where we parked the bus… we did everything different.”

Through the first three innings it didn’t appear that those superstitions were going to matter as Toledo starting pitcher Caiden Schultz was untouchable. After retiring the first batter of the fourth inning the right-hander had seen 10 batter and sat them all down in order. What happened next still seems unbelievable to most who witnessed it, Tuesday afternoon, but here’s what eyeballs and scorebooks corroborate.

Hitting in the No. 2 hole and facing Schultz for a second time on the day Ethan Hopkin poked a single to the outfield to break up the perfect game. He also broke the spell that Schultz had cast as Toledo’s ace immediately lost his mojo in an almost inexplicable fashion. After Hopkins’ single Schultz went on to hit a batter and then walk two in succession to bring a run home.

“He’s my kid and I don’t like to give him any praise at all but that base hit, the game totally changed at that point,” coach Hopkins said.

Things got worse from there when Schultz walked two more batters and then saw the fourth run of the inning come home on a dropped third strike when the throw from the backstop sailed high and wide.

Going into that nightmare inning Toledo led 2-0 after scoring in each of the first two frames. The Riverhawks added another run in the top of the fifth to claw back within one run, but then gifted that run back in the bottom of the inning in a moment of deja vu.

With Rogan Stanley now on the mound for Toledo the Fishermen were led off again with a single by Hopkins before Boston Caron was dotted in the helmet with a pitch. Stanley then notched a strikeout for the second out of the inning but walked the next two batters to force home another run.

Stanley’s final line saw him give up one run on one hit, while striking out five batters in two innings.

Toledo was able to scratch back for one run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Frewing but left the tying run stranded at third base on a groundout by Carson Gould that ended the contest.

Cannon Johnson picked up the win for Ilwaco after entering in relief of Kaemon Sawa in the fourth innings. Johnson finished the game with three five hits and two runs allowed over four innings while striking out three batters.

“Cannon is like my 30 year old bottle of scotch; you take him out for special occasions,” coach Hopkins said. “He’s one they haven’t seen before and Kaemon they just saw two weeks ago at our place. I knew we needed to change things, and that’s why we call him the fireman.”

Sawa allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits, while striking out three batters over three innings.

Ethan Hopkins had Ilwaco’s only two hits and scored two runs. Dylan Pelas added a pair of RBIs for the Fishermen while also flashing some leather.

“Dylan Pelas, our little shortstop, freshman, he made some outstanding plays for us. He’s going to be so good for us,” coach Hopkins said.

Meanwhile, Schultz took the loss for Toledo after allowing three earned runs over four innings. He gave up just one hit and struck out five batters but also issued five free passes

“Sometimes as a pitcher you have it all game and then it goes away and you’ve got to find it, but he wasn’t able to do that today,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “He’s still our guy. We trust him out there so we gave him the ball and tried to let him finish.”

Glass led Toledo’s offense with two hits and an RBI. Rayder Stemkoski added two hits and scored a run and Stanley added a hit while scoring two runs. Schultz tried to help his own cause with a double in the mix.

Even through all of that, Gaul was left feeling the sting of base running mistakes and poor at bats that left runners stranded on the sacks all game long.

“Everything that went their way was because of our own mistakes. Walks, walking in runs, and not team hitting,” Gaul said.

Toledo will face off with Kalama at Adna High School on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the state tournament, while the loser will see its season end.

The Riverhawks will try to follow a simple formula when they take the field against the Chinooks.

“It’s on our focus, it’s on our energy, it’s everything there,” Gauls said. “Every mistake, every run that they had was because of us. The only team that’s going to beat Toledo is Toledo.”

Meanwhile, Ilwaco will play Toutle Lake for the District title.

“We’ve been a virtual baseball desert in Ilwaco for a long time but we’ve changed course,” coach Hopkins added. “It feels like a dream, it really does. If you’d told me three years ago we’d be on our way to the District title game I’d call you a liar.”

The Fishermen will take on the Fighting Ducks on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Chehalis at W.F. West High School. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.