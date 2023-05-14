CHEHALIS — Zach Swanson didn’t want to feel the pain he felt from last year’s defeat. Given the ball in the 2B District IV title game against Ilwaco on Saturday, Swanson took it upon himself to ensure Toutle Lake was holding the trophy by game’s end rather than watching its opponent celebrate on the field.

He remembered what that pain felt like.

Over five innings, Swanson dominated the Ilwaco lineup which had yet to face the quality of fastball Swanson showcased in a 15-1 win for Toutle Lake in the 2B District championship game.

“That’s definitely a great feeling,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said of the program attaining redemption from last year. “Great weather today, the bats were hot, Zach’s arm was hot, we had everything going today.”

Swanson limited Ilwaco to three hits and one run, he walked three and struck out 12 to earn the victory. He lost the shutout with two outs in the fifth inning after the walk to Jacob Rogers came around to score on a pair of wild pitches.

“There was definitely a bad taste in all of our mouths for the guys who were returning and knew what it’s like to be in this game and what it takes to win and we just flat out came to play today,” said Swanson. “The bats were rolling and as a pitcher that’s good to know when you put up a few runs for your pitcher in the first inning.”

The right-hander noted the heat had his arm feeling loose as he took the mound for his first pitch.

“I think every pitcher likes pitching on hot days,” Swanson stated. “I was going out there, (the arm) felt loose, it felt good. Everything was kind of working for me to start… Today, (the fastball) felt a little firmer.”

And when Swanson's time was up, under the near 90-degree temperatures at W.F. West High School, Connor Cox just brought more heat, touching the low 90s with his heater in relief.

The District title game wasn’t much of one at all as the Fighting Ducks dominated from the second batter of the game (leadoff hitter Cox grounded out) to the final out. Ilwaco simply never got into the fight.

The Ducks plated three runs in the first inning with one out as Cam Wheatley crushed a double to right field that the Fishermen fielder Alex Hillard couldn’t hold onto while running towards the fence. A sacrifice fly later brought Wheatley home.

The game took a turn for the worse the next two frames as Ilwaco’s defense found ways to fail.

Rogers, the Fishermen’s starter, loaded the bases without an out after a single, walk and hit batter. Swanson brought one run home on a fielder’s choice, then Wheatley’s fly to right was misjudged and landed in front of Hillard to score a second run. Boston Caron, the Ilwaco catcher, tried to pick Swanson off of third and threw errantly, allowing Swanson to trot home.

The game devolved into a laugher from there for the Toutle Lake side and it was only the second inning. Ilwaco finished with six errors in the game.

After the game, Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins didn’t hold back in admonishing the performance he witnessed from his team. He was particularly unhappy with the defensive lapses.

“It’s not good enough. We didn’t show up today at all,” Hopkins admitted. “I’m not pleased. That was embarrassing. When you have more errors than hits and runs, it’s embarrassing. We’re not that kind of team. I don’t know what happened."

And the Fishermen' skipper wasn't finished there.

“I saw a lack of effort that is inexcusable for a District title game," Hopkins added. "There were hustle plays that I thought we should have made for balls that we could dive and at least get dirty on and we didn’t do it.”

Ilwaco (14-4) finished the regular season with a 8-1 league record and its first Pacific 2B League title. It played good baseball throughout the course of the season, its worst loss coming 8-0 to Adna in early April. The Fishermen will have to regroup through a week of practice on the peninsula in order to put the disappointing effort behind them prior to their first State tournament game in program history.

One bright spot for Ilwaco was the pitching of right-hander Kaeden Lyster who turned in two solid innings in relief of Rogers. Lyster, typically a first baseman, allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk and struck out three. The three hits came from Ethan Hopkins, Cannon Johnson and Caron.

Meanwhile, the bright spots were abundant for Toutle Lake.

First, Dylan Fraidenburg returned from a one-game suspension for his ejection in Toutle Lake’s win over Kalama in the opening round to lead Toutle Lake offensively. The lanky junior reached base all four times as he batted 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and drove in two runs.

Swanson finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Cox was 2-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and three runs.

And freshman Dom Rivera, coming off a game in which he showed off his glove in left field against Adna, batted 2-for-3 with a pair of runs from the nine hole.

While Toutle Lake did take photos and Tiktok videos on the field with their district championship trophy, many of the players kept their celebration muted. Sure, they were happy to get their hands on a trophy that escaped them last season, but there’s a far bigger prize still out there for this club to bring back to Toutle – the state championship trophy that also eluded them last season.

“One of the guys said, ‘I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel, because we still have work to do.’ And he’s right, we do,” Johnson said. “Be happy. Celebrate today, but go back to work next week to (achieve) the next goal which is to get out of Regionals.”

Seeding draws for the state tournament were slated to be announced Sunday evening.