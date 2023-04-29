KALAMA — Under clear blue skies and near 90-degree heat, Toutle Lake and Kalama locked horns Friday afternoon for the first of two games rife with postseason implications in the Central 2B League. It took 11 innings of tooth and nail baseball before the Fighting Ducks escaped with a 3-0 win over the hosts.

Toutle Lake sent out junior Zach Swanson while Kalama countered with senior Kaden Stariha and the two right-handers waged their own personal battle to see who could hang the most goose eggs on the scoreboard at Haydu Park. Stariha ended up winning that fight, even as he lost the war, with an effective pitch count that allowed him to get a little deeper into what turned out to be a marathon game.

Toutle Lake scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly off the bat off Kyler Shellenbarger with one out and the bases loaded in the 11th. Swanson followed with a two-run triple to send Toutle Lake onto the win after Cam Wheatley closed out Kalama in the bottom half of the 11th frame for the win.

Though Swanson picked up a no decision, the Oregon State University commit pitched another gem. Swanson yielded three hits and two walks while striking out 13 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings before he had to leave the game after reaching his daily pitch limit.

Swanson utilized a strong fastball which the majority of the Chinooks hitters couldn’t catch up to as well as a good mix of off-speed pitches he was able to land for strikes.

“I think a lot of (my approach) was get ahead in counts early on the fastball and save the other off-speed pitches for later (in the game),” Swanson said. “We all did really solid. I’m proud of (Dylan Fraidenburg and Cam Wheatley) and if we throw up zeros like that we’re going to go deep in a playoff run. That’s always good when you shut out a quality team like Kalama.”

Both sides had their chances to win the game prior to the 11th.

Kalama’s best opportunity to steal the win came in the bottom of the ninth inning when Gavin McBride roped a double to deep center field to lead off the inning against Toutle Lake relief pitcher Dylan Fraidenburg.

With the heart of his order coming up, Kalama coach Brandon Walker opted to allow his cleanup hitter Connor Darnell to swing away. Darnell, though, went down on a called third strike and Colin Edwards bounced into a routine groundout at second base after a walk to Drew Schlangen set up the force play at every bag.

Fraidenburg then walked Laken Cochran to load the bases, and then on a 2-2 count he induced a harmless ground ball to third base to push the game to the 10th inning.

As it turned out, Fraidenburg picked up from where Swanson left off and continued to hang zeros on the scoreboard in his 2 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked three, allowed one hit (McBride’s double) and struck out three. Most importantly, he extended the game for the Ducks.

“Dylan and Cam (Wheatley) came in and took care of business for us,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “That was terrific.”

On the other side, Toutle Lake thought it was able to plate the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth when Dom Rivers attempted to score from third base with two outs on a wild pitch that caromed to the backstop. But the home plate umpire ruled Kalama pitcher Gavin McBride put the tag on Rivers before his foot touched home, much to the dismay of several Ducks fans watching from behind the backstop.

Toutle Lake also had an opportunity to take the lead in the 10th inning as it loaded the bases with no outs only to see Kalama escape after a line drive directly at the shortstop, a pop up and a routine ground ball to second base.

It was that kind of game for Toutle Lake for 10 innings. A lot of contact, the majority of it hard, but just right at Kalama's defense.

“We hit a lot of balls right on the button, but just right at their fielders,” Johnson lamented. “It was frustrating.”

However, Toutle Lake kept grinding and after Stariha was lifted in the ninth, it seemed just a matter of time until the Ducks plated a run.

“These guys here, they believe,” said Johnson. “They have pretty high aspirations for the postseason as well they should, I mean they can play some baseball. In every situation, they expect to come out on top. That kind of belief and confidence, if you believe it, it can happen.”

Leading the way at the plate for Toutle Lake was Connor Cox. “Zip” as he is affectionately known by his teammates batted 4-for-5 with a double, walk and a run scored. He lived on his base, but until the 11th inning, his team was unable to bring him home. Swanson batted 1-for-4 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs and Cam Wheatley finished the game 2-for-5.

On the other end, Stariha did as well as any man has done against Toutle Lake this season. The senior right-hander tossed 8 2/3 scoreless innings in which he allowed six hits, walked four and struck out three.

Stariha’s outing was extremely gritty against one of the league’s best lineups and a team that entered the game riding a 15-game winning streak.

“Obviously, (we saw) really good pitching,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “It’s funny because (you see) two different styles, right? They have the power pitcher and the velocity, (Swanson is) top notch and Kaden is a gutsy senior, he’s a spot guy who mixes in his breaking ball and changes delivery. He’s creative, right? Because he has to be.”

For his part, Stariha credited his defense which made all of the plays behind him. The Chinooks finished with just one error which came in the 10th inning.

“I was just throwing strikes and the team made plays,” noted Stariha. “(That gives you) so much confidence, it’s everything. You have Drew catching 11 innings behind the dish. You have Connor (Darnell) making 16 put outs in centerfield it gives you so much confidence, it’s such a good backbone to have as a pitcher.”

McBride led Kalama at the plate with a 3-for-5 game with a double. Cochran reached base three times with three free passes.

Walker believes this performance will help Kalama as it begins to look ahead to the district tournament in two weeks’ time.

“You’ve got to have these games in order to make the next step and hopefully this will be something we can learn from and build on,” said Walker. “But overall man, we played a clean game against the number one team in our league and we haven’t been playing clean baseball. I am happy with our performance.”

Toutle Lake (16-2, 13-2 league) and Kalama (9-8, 8-6 league) have one more game to play against each other, slated for Saturday at Toutle Lake at Noon. A win for the Ducks will secure the team’s second consecutive Central 2B League title.