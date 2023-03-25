TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks used a classic recipe to cook up a win, Friday, in a Central 2B League clash against Napavine. While Toutle Lake pitchers struck out 11 batters and held the Tigers to just one hit, the home town offense used the long ball to its advantage with two home runs powering a 4-1 win.

Zach Swanson was the star of the coldest, and only, show in five counties. While baseball games around the region were rained out in rapid succession the Ducks refused to let the weather get them down, even as sun showers turned to rain and a bitter wind threatened to usher in a wave of snowflakes. Toutle Lake’s ace held Napavine without a hit over five innings while striking out 10 Tigers along the way to earn the hosts' first league victory.

As he is wont to do, Swanson walked the first batter of the game and then toiled a bit as the Tiger made his way around to third base. A pair of punchouts and a groundout ended the inning, though, and Napavine would go several more innings before threatening on the base paths again.

“It’s early so the pitch count is pretty key for most of our guys,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. “He was in the 60’s (total pitches) today so hopefully next week we’ll see him get into the 70’s, but when you’ve got this freezing cold weather it’s hard to let them go.”

After settling in on the mound Swanson stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the first inning and drove a pitch from Napavine starter Conner Holmes through the cold, rain and almost-snow for a home run to left field.

With that brittle 1-0 lead still frozen on the new scoreboard in the bottom of the third frame Dom Rivera reached base on an error to leadoff the inning before Swanson drew a one-out intentional walk. After a groundout it looked like Holmes and the Tigers might escape unscathed until Camden Wheatley turned on an offering and deposited it over the left field fence by the elementary playground.

Jacob Nicholson, Dylan Fraidenburg and Kale Kimball also added hits for the Ducks on the day but those four runs would be all they got across the plate.

“Our first three games, putting up three runs in two games, we dedicated some time to getting some swings in,” Johnson noted. “We got lots of cuts in and then Tuesday we erupted for quite a few runs. Even some of our outs today were barreled up, which is a good sign for our hitters for sure.”

Despite the two long balls allowed Holmes gutted out a strong performance even as his command abandoned him at times. Holmes finished the game with four runs allowed, only one of which was earned, on five hits with three strikeouts to his name over 5 ⅔ innings. Jack Nelson recorded the final out of the sixth inning to keep the Tigers within shouting distance of the Ducks.

The top of the fifth inning provided some sparks between coaches and umpires that warmed the smattering of shivering spectators for a short spell. The trouble started when a pitch got by Toutle Lake catcher Kale Kimball and allowed a runner to scurry home from third base with two outs. However, as the batter congratulated his teammate in the mud around home plate the Toutle Lake coaches hollered for Kimball to throw the ball to first base, insisting that the batter had failed to check his swing on what would have been strike three and the third out.

After a conference between umpires the arbiters agreed with the home team’s braintrust and ruled the batter out at first base. That brought Napavine coach Brian Demarest onto the field with what might have been steam escaping from beneath the brim of his cap as he adamantly voiced his displeasure with the call.

After Demarest had his fill, though, it was Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson’s turn to meet with the umpires, where he successfully reasoned that the runner who touched home plate had not actually scored since the play ended with an inning-ending force out at first base.

After the fumes disipated, and a quiet trip to the plate for the Ducks, Fraidenburg relieved Swanson on the hill to start the sixth inning. The angular right-hander went about setting the Napavine offense down efficiently with a pair of ground balls, a flyout and a strikeout, taking the sting out of an error on a comebacker to the mound.

The seventh frame was not so snazzy for Fraidenburg, though, as he labored for a two-inning save. Fraidenburg coaxed a ground out and then a flyout to left field to start the final frame before losing the strike zone almost entirely.

Three consecutive walks loaded the bases and brought the game-tying run to the plate in the form of Holmes who singled through the infield to break up the no-hitter and plate a run. The next batter was a little over anxious though and chased a chin-high fastball on the first pitch of the at bat, popping it up to foul territory where Fraidenburg chased it down and recorded the game’s final out.

Toutle Lake (3-2, 1-2) was set to rematch with Napavine on the road on Saturday. The Fighting Ducks are scheduled to play at R.A. Long on Monday at 4 p.m.