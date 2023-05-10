NAPAVINE — Drew Schlangen crushed a two-run homer and senior Kaden Stariha pitched another gem to carry Kalama to an 8-1 win over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a loser-out contest in the 2B District IV playoffs, Tuesday.

However, it wasn’t evident from the outset that the Chinooks would ride out an easy victory.

“We did the thing one thing we’re really good at which is get a few hits at the beginning of the game and then leave them on,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “I was like, ‘Here we go again!’”

Stariha was superb for Kalama in the must-win contest. The right-hander went 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits. He walked three and struck out three before being removed with 75 pitches thrown. The move will allow Stariha to come back and pitch in the winner-to-state contest against Toledo on Friday.

“Stariha pitched his little cheeks off,” Walker said. “He was efficient.”.

Meanwhile, Schlangen’s home run in the sixth inning gave Kalama a comfortable 6-1 lead which all but assured the team would move on to the next round, where a State berth awaits if it can chalk up another win.

“The kids pulled through. They chipped away in the second, and wound up with runs in nearly every inning,” Walker noted.

Kalama opened with three runs in the second inning when Laken Cochran and Calvin Edwards opened the inning with consecutive singles. After Jaxxon Truesdell moved both runners over with a sacrifice bunt, Stariha’s single scored Cochran and an error on Gavin McBride’s ground ball brought home Edwards. With two outs, Stariha stole home to put Kalama ahead 3-0.

In addition to his effort on the mound, Stariha went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two RBIs.

The Titans got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 4-1 Brayden Ruddell delivered an RBI groundout.

The Chinooks responded in the next inning with Schlangen’s four-bagger. Gavin McBride closed the game out for Kalama with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with one hit allowed. Schlangen finished the day 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Cochran went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

And that's not all.

“Defensively we played pretty well,” Walker said. “It would be nice if we could do that again.”

Kalama (10-11 overall) will play Toledo (16-5) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Adna High School. The winner will clinch a spot to the state tournament and the loser will see its season come to an end.