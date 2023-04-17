TOLEDO — Toledo had its five-game winning streak snapped in a two-run loss to its closest division rival in Adna on Thursday and the Riverhawks were looking to return to winning form and regain the Central 2B lead in a doubleheader against Kalama at home on Saturday.

The home team got half way there during its Saturday at the park when the two teams battled to a doubleheader split with the home side Riverhawks taking Game 1 by a score of 4-1, then falling 6-2 in the rematch.

Rogen Stanley was outstanding on the mound to lead the Riverhawks to a win in the opener. Stanley held Kalama to one run on three hits, one walk and a couple of hit batters while punching out seven hitters.

Toledo scratched across a run in both the third and fourth innings to give Stanley a 2-0 lead to work with. The Riverhawks then pushed across two more in the fifth as they forced Kalama starter Gavin McBride out of the game. McBride yielded four runs, two earned, on one hit and seven walks over 4 1/3 innings.

Stanley was also the Riverhawks’ offensive leader with a 2-for-3 game with a walk and run scored. Zane Ranney went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Kalama got Toledo in the night cap as the Chinooks plated the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to claim a 3-2 lead. An inning later, Gavin McBride came through with a clutch two-run double to allow Kalama to stretch its lead out to 5-2.

“It’s always nice to salvage the day in doubleheaders,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “It’s tough when you come out and don’t play your best baseball right away. We had opportunities in the first game, we got runners in scoring position and just weren’t able to come through.”

After committing four errors in Game 1, coach Walker thought his team’s defense was better in the second matchup despite committing three more. The defense allowed the team to hang around, down 2-1 after two innings, chip away and eventually pick up a win against the second leading team in the division.

The Chinooks were able to hang around in Game 2 as left-hander Brynden Swearingen showed the team the promise they’ve seen in him. Swearingen allowed two runs over the first two innings as he battled his command early. The short window of preparation time between games left him a bit out of sorts according to coach Walker. But Swearingen found it in the third inning and he looked good.

“He came out a little rough in the first inning with a few walks, but then he was able to settle into a groove,” Walker stated. “He did really well.”

Swearingen sat in the high 70’s with his fastball and flashed command of his breaking ball to keep the Toledo hitters off balance. He entered the game having pitched just 12 innings, but with his showing Saturday, coach Walker knows he’s a southpaw Kalama will rely heavily on going forward.

“Steps in the right direction for him,” added Walker.

Kalama had a non-league game at Oakville scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, Toledo (9-3, 9-3 league) is scheduled to begin a two-game series with Wahkiakum on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Wednesday’s game is in Cathlamet before the two teams head to Toledo for the second game on Thursday.

Fraidenburg no-no highlights Toutle Lake sweep of Cards

WINLOCK — It was quite the day for the Fighting Ducks on Saturday. Its fans were treated to a pair of feats not often witnessed on the baseball field over a doubleheader sweep against Central 2B League foe Winlock.

First, junior Dylan Fraidenburg pitched a no-hitter over five frames in Toutle Lake’s 17-0 rout of Winlock in Game 1. Fraidenburg struck out 13 and walked two.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Ducks’ offense was relentless over the two games against Winlock, led by junior Connor Cox.

Cox gave fans the second rare feat, a cycle, albeit over the course of seven at-bats in the nine total innings Toutle Lake went to the plate. Cox batted 3-for-4 with a homer and double in Game 1. He scored four runs and drove in two. He added the triple in the night cap and finished the game with seven runs scored and four RBI.

Winlock entered the day losers of four straight and seven of nine. The Cardinals simply were no match for the talent the Ducks threw at them on Saturday. Walks and errors were a problem for Winlock all day. The Cardinals issued 15 free passes in Game 2 alone via 13 walks and two hit batters.

Leading 7-0 in the fourth inning of Game 1, the Ducks put up 10 runs to pull away. Jacob Nicholson batted 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and Dom Rivera went 2-for-3 with two runs scored over the course of the first game.

Kyler Shellenbarger finished the day with three hits, four RBI and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Toutle Lake Freshman Easton White had a pair of hits including a double and two RBI.

River Moss pitched three strong innings in Game 2. He gave up one hit and a walk and struck out three in three scoreless innings.

Winlock finished the day with one total hit and 11 errors in the field.

The Cardinals (2-9, 2-8) were scheduled to host Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Monday at 4 p.m.

Toutle Lake (10-2, 8-2 league) stretched its winning streak out to 10 games since falling to Toledo twice to open the season. The Ducks were slated to host Rainier on Monday at 3 p.m.