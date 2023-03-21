NAPAVINE — Toledo rode Caiden Schultz’ arm to a 4-1 win in the opening game of a league doubleheader with Napavine, Monday, before darkness and sleepy bats conspired to send the Riverhawks home with a split on the day following a 6-2 loss.

With Schultz dealing in the opener Toledo didn’t need much offense to get the job done. Schultz struck out 12 Tigers over six innings of work and allowed just one run on three hits.

After enduring four innings of Connor Holmes on the mound the Riverhawks finally broke through in the fifth to score all four of their runs. Geoffrey Glass put Toledo on the board, and ahead 2-1, with a two-RBI triple. Glass later came around to score on a single by Rogan Stanley and a series of wild pitches allowed Stanley to circle the bases.

Rayder Stemkoski had two hits and a run scored out of the leadoff spot and Glass added a pair of hits in the win. Ryker Sorenson and Kaven Winters had the Riverhawks’ only other hits in the game.

Sorenson closed the game out with a scoreless seventh frame.

The nightcap was not so friendly for the visitors as Napavine ran out to a 3-0 lead before a lack of daylight ended the game early and handed Toledo its first loss.

The Riverhawks put up just one hit against Tigers’ starter Ashton Demarest, who pitched a complete game in a six-inning contest that ended early due to darkness.

Austin Chapman led Napavine’s offense in their win with two hits, a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Winters took the loss for Toledo after allowing two earned runs on four hits, while striking out four batters over three innings. Stanley pitched the final three innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts to his name.

Stemkoski had a hit and an RBI for Toledo. Carson Gould drew a pair of walks and scored the Riverhawks’ only run.

Toledo (3-1) is slated to play at Rainier, Wash., Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Riverhawks are scheduled to host the Mountaineers on Saturday starting at noon.

Kalama starts ugly, still sweeps Mounties

RAINIER, Wash. — The Chinooks would be hard pressed to get off to a worse start than they did Monday, but after sweeping the Mountaineers by scores of 12-9 and 13-5 in C2BL baseball action the boys from Kalama don’t have many complaints.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Kalama allowed seven runs in the bottom half of the frame. That disastrous start saw Gavin McBride start on the mound for the visitors before getting yanked with just one out on the board. His final line was ⅓ of an inning pitched, seven runs (three earned) with just one hit but five walks.

Luckily for the ‘Nooks, Kaden Stariha had his stuff working out of the bullpen. He entered in relief and never gave up the ball, pitching 6 ⅔ innings while allowing just one run on three hits and striking out two batters.

That performance set Kalama up for a comeback and the offense answered the bell.

‘We basically (messed) the bed in the first two innings,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “We were down 7-1, or something. And then you know we just got a run here and a run there and the next thing you know we’re tied up.”

Kalama scored in all seven innings to complete the comeback, posting one in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more runs in both the sixth and seventh frames.

Stariha led the offense, too, posting two hits with two runs scored and an RBI. Jevan Lucente and Brynden Swearingen also put up two hits with Lucente driving in three runs and scoring one himself. Swearingen also drove in a run but scored two on his own accord. Connor Darnell added a double and scored three runs for Kalama.

After his impressive performance in Game 1 Stariha went right back to the hill to start the nightcap.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have done that, but he wanted the darn ball,” Walker said.

Stariha pitched the first inning and allowed two earned runs on two hits. Lucente took over in the second inning and pitched three innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out a pair of Mounties. Laken Cochran handled the rest of the pitching duties before the game was called off due to lack of daylight.

All of those pitching stats are fun, but what really had the ‘Nooks laughing was the full dozen runs they posted in the first inning while batting through the lineup twice. They added one more in the second frame just to keep the baker happy.

Gavin McBride smacked a triple and finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Schlangen added three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cochran, Lucente and Carter Byrnes also notched hits for the Chinooks.

Five free passes including three hit by pitches (Byrnes, Lucente and Calvin Edwards) helped to keep the wheels greased for Kalama.

“We are a team ball magnet right now. Which is fine. I’ll keep taking it because I don’t feel the pain and they do,” Walker noted.

Kalama (5-0, 4-0) is set to host Adna on Friday at 3 p.m. The Chinooks will head to Adna on Saturday.

Mules pick up first two win in Morton

MORTON — Wahkiakum swept the day, Monday, by taking both ends of a league doubleheader against Morton-White Pass by scores of 7-0 and then 9-7.

Tanner Collupy started the day on the hill for the Mules and went six innings while allowing just three hits with one walk and one hit batter.

“Collupy dazzled with a complete game on 12 K’s,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said.

Grant Wilson led Wahkiakum at the plate with two hits. Collupy added a hit and three RBIs, while Cooper Carlson and Parke Leitz both notched base knocks and drove in a run. Gage Robinson and Hank Wilson also had hits for the Mules in the opener.

“(Our) bats came alive to give (Collupy) plenty of support,” Radcliffe noted.

The Mules had to piece together the win in the nightcap.

Wilson got the start on the bump and lasted 2 ⅔ innings while striking out five batters and allowing three hits with three walks. Leitz finished the game off with 3 ⅓ innings of work where he allowed just one hit and struck out three T-Wolves. Nolan Wright handled all of the catching duties for Wahkiakum on the day.

“Grant Wilson got hit a bit and some defensive miscues put us down early,” Radcliffe said.

But the Mules’ bats had an answer for that.

“(We) battled back with Parker Leitz coming in relief to shut them down and Collupy hitting a three run shot,” said Radcliffe.

Collupy launched his second home run of the season to help put Wahkiakum on top. Cooper Carlson added a hit and drove in a run.

And there was more good news for the Cathlamet kids aside from the sweep. Senor Dominic Curl made his season debut after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery during basketball season.

Wahkiakum (2-3) will host Napavine next Wednesday at 4 p.m., before heading to Napavine the following day.

“Long break to rest arms and practice up. Hoping we can turn a corner,” Radcliffe said.

Winlock shutout in doubleheader with Pirates

ADNA — The Cardinals managed just three hits and no runs over two games, Monday, dropping a doubleheader to Adna by scores of 11-0 and 19-0 in ten total innings.

James Cusson took the loss for Winlock in the opener after surrendering 11 runs (4 earned) over four innings of work. He also struck out six batters and managed the only hit of the game for the visitors.

Sawyer Terry launched a home run for Adna in the win.

In the rematch the Pirates went up 9-0 before plating 10 runs in the fourth inning to end the game via mercy rule.

Carter Svenson took the loss for Winlock after surrendering nine runs (7 earned) on eight hits over three innings, including another round-tripper surrendered to Terry.

Kyryn Meehan and Arean Thapa each tallied hits for the Cardinals in the loss.

Winlock (0-3, 0-2) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass at 4 p.m. on Friday before turning around and playing at Morton on Saturday.

Fighting Ducks edge Eatonville

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake picked up its first win of the young baseball season in a non-league contest, Monday, dropping 1A Eatonville 1-0 at home.

The Fighting Ducks managed four hits on the day and committed just one error.

Connor Cox pitched four innings of shutout ball while allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out nine Cruisers. Kyler Shellenbarger closed the game out and preserved the shutout while allowing just one hit.

“Both pitchers were solid,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. “Nice first outing for Kyler and Connor looked good again.”

The Ducks earned their lasting advantage in the third inning after Zach Swanson walked and then reached second base via balk. Swanson wound up scoring on a throwing error by the catcher while stealing third base.

Camden Wheatley and Cox each tallied doubles in the win.

Defensively, Dylan Fraidenburg made a terrific diving catch to end the game, and Kale Kimball did an excellent job defensively behind the plate,” Johnson noted.

Toutle Lake (1-2) was set to host Oakville on Tuesday before hosting Napavine at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Ducks are scheduled to play at Napavine on Saturday at noon.